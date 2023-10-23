Global site navigation

Ladysmith Man's Windows Shattered by Hailstorm, Viral TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi Disturbed
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A Ladysmith man's windows were shattered by a severe hailstorm that hit the area on October 21, 2023.
  • TikTok user @muji_kamafu posted a video of the damage, which showed golf-ball-sized hailstones
  • The video left many people feeling disturbed and concerned for the man's safety

Ladysmith hailstorm
A man showed damage to his home caused by a devastating hailstorm in Ladysmith. Image: @muji_kamafu
A man from Ladysmith, KZN was left shaken after his windows were damaged during a severe hailstorm that hit his home.

TikTokker @muji_kamafu posted a video showing how badly broken the windows of his home were when the strong wind and hail ravaged through the Ladysmith area.

According to Northern Natal News, a severe hail storm, including Ladysmith, hit parts of Northern KZN tonight (October 21) tonight. Areas such as Observation Hill, Limit Hill, Egerton, Hospital Park, Acaciavale and Model Kloof report golf-ball-sized hail stones.

Watch the video below to see the storm damage to @muji_kamafu's home.

According to NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, wind-driven hail can tear up siding on houses, break windows and blow into houses, break side windows on cars, and cause severe injury and/or death to people and animals.

Storm leaves Mzansi netizens disturbed

The video left many people feeling unsettled as they responded with shock and concern.

thandileshobane❤️ wrote:

"Yoooh into ebengizoyikhala plus izulu ngiyalesaba Jesu."

gandaganda said:

"Eh lapho, I was about to ask ukuthi awvali ngani ama window ."

Siphokazi Buthelezi responded:

"Hhaybo kodwa shwele."

Maganga commented:

"Yooh phephisani mfowethu."

asouthafrican1000% responded:

"Sorry I grew up in Ladysmith - those hail storms are insane."

Tornado-like storm causes property damage in Durban

In another story, Briefly News reported that a viral video showing a tornado-like storm that hit Durban, KZN, recently, causing much damage to an unnamed township, has left netizens horrified.

The footage shared by Siya Mkhwanazi on TikTok shows a damaged house by the storm with rubble and zinc iron sheets scattered all over the yard and nearby road as a woman cries out, warning her loved ones to leave before the windstorm returns.

The video also shows the windstorm blowing in a circular motion as it carries various debris in the air.

