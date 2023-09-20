Spring thunderstorms brought strong winds to Mzansi, causing damage and disruption on Tuesday evening

Gauteng and the northwest parts of the country were the hardest-hit, with reports of damage to property and power outages

Many South Africans express fear and concern in the wake of the storms on social media

GAUTENG- South Africans residing in the northwest parts of the country were left disturbed by the strong and scary windstorm that caused much damage and chaos to the area.

Gauteng and the northwestern parts of SA were the hardest-hit by the windstorms on Tuesday night. Image: Mark Newman/Getty Images

Spring thunderstorm brings hectic winds to Mzansi

According to viral videos and reports, large parts of Gauteng and the northwest experienced spring thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds but little rain.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had warned of the possibility of thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the country, The Citizen reports.

According to eNews, Gauteng was one of the hardest-hit provinces, with reports of strong winds and damage to property. In Centurion, a trampoline was bounced into the middle of the street by the high winds.

The northwest of the country also experienced powerful winds, with reports of damage to Moruleng Mall.

There have also been reports of disturbances as far as Hartebeespoortdam.

Windstorm leaves South Africans unsettled and fearful

Many netizens expressed how the strong windstorm caused them fear, claiming that it damaged their property or power supply. Others also said they thought the storm was caused by God or supernatural forces.

Craig K W wrote:

"God is unleashing his power on the earth; we have forgotten him, but edge to edge of this planet seas are selling up. We mock him and deny his power."

MarykeT replied:

"It was scary!"

Canter commented:

"Same in Brits. Our power went out and the next moment we had this crazy wind. Couldnt see anything. Just heard this insane noise!! Scary."

️The_teabag_kid said:

"It's not just in Pretoria It's here in Roodepoort and Helderkruin too."

Cinderella commented:

"Sjo it was really bad looks like a tornado that came through my yard. it's just branches all over swimming pool full of leaves and lots of cleaning up."

Nomcebo cindyginindza replied:

"We experienced the same in Mayflower (Mpumalanga) community member said inyoka yabathwele aie boma plazana."

Cape Town and Eastern Cape rocked by freak waves

In another story, Briefly News reported that Eastern and Western Cape coastal towns have suffered damage caused by the sea. Videos across social media show how badly affected several areas were, including Mossel Bay and Cape Town.

The city of Cape Town's disaster risk management sector is hard at work establishing how much damage has been done. South Africans expressed concern on social media after seeing disturbing footage of property destroyed.

Videos posted on X went viral, showing massive tides hitting coastal towns. In a huge storm, massive waves swept away cars in Cape Town, including Gordon's Bay, Still Baai, Three Anchor Bay and Mossel Bay.

