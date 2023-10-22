A Springbok fan pulled out all the stops during the intense Rugby World Cup game against England

She is seen in a TikTok video consulting the underground gang while burning impepho in front of the TV screen

The hilarious video is going viral on the platform and South Africans jokingly thanked her for helping the team seal the victory

A Springboks supporter burned impepho during the game with England. Image: @Springboks/Twitter and @mswera

Source: TikTok

A die-hard Springbok supporter went above and beyond in the nail-biting Rugby World Cup semi-final match against England.

In a TikTok video, she is spotted channelling the ancestors while directing impepho smoke towards the TV.

Springboks beats Englands

South Africa clinched a nail-biting victory against England, earning a spot in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand. Handrè Pollard's last-minute penalty kick sealed the win, pushing South Africa to a thrilling 16-15 win at Stade de France on a Saturday night.

Video of Springboks' fan spreads

The video posted by @mswera was a hit and currently has 220,000 views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

SA excited for Rugby World Cup finale

South Africans are having a ball, playfully thanking her for contributing to the team's victory. Some folks even cracked jokes, suggesting we all need to break out the candles for next week's finale to channel some legendary ancestors like AKA and Nelson Mandela.

Read some of the comments below:

@thandourntwende02 said:

"Consulting ko Mandela nabo AKA."

@avee_cabe commented:

"Basithatha kancane, abasazi."

@seedoonothambatha suggested:

"Next week sidinga namakhandlela, ngeke ngeke."

@barbie.tinz wrote:

"Impepho vs. Harry Potter."

@at_partiie commented:

"Guys finals as well neh? Don't forget to restock impepho."

@just.boii shared:

"This match got me standing and speaking Afrikaans words I don't know."

@lusandalulu131 stated:

"I knew the was a back up somewhere, the danko underground gang."

@blonded.mp6 added:

"I knew Limpopo warriors didn't come to play."

