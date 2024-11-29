Global site navigation

SA Government To Provide Financial Support to Qualified Miners: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu
SA Government To Provide Financial Support to Qualified Miners: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, said the Department of Mineral Resources has a programme planned for prospective miners
  • To combat the scourge of illegal mining, he announced that the Department would provide financial assistance to competent and qualified miners to mine legally
  • He mentioned that the programme is intended for South Africans only, and netizens shared their views

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The Minister of Police Senzo Meyiwa said that the government will assist miners to mine
Senzo Mchunu said the government will help miners ply their trade.
Source: Getty Images

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST—The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, promised that the government would help competent and qualified miners legally practice their trade.

Government to help miners

eNCA reported that Mchunu spoke during his engagement with community members at the Stilfontein Mine in the North West. He said the Department of Mineral Resources would put in finances to assist those who want to mine and those who are qualified but have no money.

Democratic Alliance calls for Thembi Simelane's resignation over VBS allegations

He admitted that he didn't know how they would do it but said the programme would offer financial and non-financial assistance. Mchunu further remarked that the programme will only be for locals.

"It will not be people from Zimbabwe that we love. It will not be people from Mozambique that we love. I love them, but not for everything that I have. I can't share everything in every circumstance," he said.

South Africans have no hope

Netizens on Facebook weighed in and expressed doubts about the government's ability to follow through on its intentions.

Jola Majolaz said:

"Foreigners will benefit from this useless idea."

Sentle Adebisi Bester said:

"He has said a whole lot of nothing."

Kevin Fourie said:

"You will only assist your tjommies and cadres to get rich."

Patrick Siphiwe Mandla said:

"Lip service."

Senzo Mchunu blames crime on unemployment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu said the rise in extortion incidents is attributed to unemployment.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu blames unemployment for extortion incidents

He spoke during a meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Police at Parliament and outlined the third quarter's crime statistics.

