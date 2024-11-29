SA Government To Provide Financial Support to Qualified Miners: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu
- The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, said the Department of Mineral Resources has a programme planned for prospective miners
- To combat the scourge of illegal mining, he announced that the Department would provide financial assistance to competent and qualified miners to mine legally
- He mentioned that the programme is intended for South Africans only, and netizens shared their views
With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST—The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, promised that the government would help competent and qualified miners legally practice their trade.
Government to help miners
eNCA reported that Mchunu spoke during his engagement with community members at the Stilfontein Mine in the North West. He said the Department of Mineral Resources would put in finances to assist those who want to mine and those who are qualified but have no money.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He admitted that he didn't know how they would do it but said the programme would offer financial and non-financial assistance. Mchunu further remarked that the programme will only be for locals.
"It will not be people from Zimbabwe that we love. It will not be people from Mozambique that we love. I love them, but not for everything that I have. I can't share everything in every circumstance," he said.
South Africans have no hope
Netizens on Facebook weighed in and expressed doubts about the government's ability to follow through on its intentions.
Jola Majolaz said:
"Foreigners will benefit from this useless idea."
Sentle Adebisi Bester said:
"He has said a whole lot of nothing."
Kevin Fourie said:
"You will only assist your tjommies and cadres to get rich."
Patrick Siphiwe Mandla said:
"Lip service."
Senzo Mchunu blames crime on unemployment
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu said the rise in extortion incidents is attributed to unemployment.
He spoke during a meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Police at Parliament and outlined the third quarter's crime statistics.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za