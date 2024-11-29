The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, said the Department of Mineral Resources has a programme planned for prospective miners

To combat the scourge of illegal mining, he announced that the Department would provide financial assistance to competent and qualified miners to mine legally

He mentioned that the programme is intended for South Africans only, and netizens shared their views

Senzo Mchunu said the government will help miners ply their trade. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Shiraaz Mohamed / AFP via Getty Images

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST—The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, promised that the government would help competent and qualified miners legally practice their trade.

Government to help miners

eNCA reported that Mchunu spoke during his engagement with community members at the Stilfontein Mine in the North West. He said the Department of Mineral Resources would put in finances to assist those who want to mine and those who are qualified but have no money.

He admitted that he didn't know how they would do it but said the programme would offer financial and non-financial assistance. Mchunu further remarked that the programme will only be for locals.

"It will not be people from Zimbabwe that we love. It will not be people from Mozambique that we love. I love them, but not for everything that I have. I can't share everything in every circumstance," he said.

South Africans have no hope

Netizens on Facebook weighed in and expressed doubts about the government's ability to follow through on its intentions.

Jola Majolaz said:

"Foreigners will benefit from this useless idea."

Sentle Adebisi Bester said:

"He has said a whole lot of nothing."

Kevin Fourie said:

"You will only assist your tjommies and cadres to get rich."

Patrick Siphiwe Mandla said:

"Lip service."

Senzo Mchunu blames crime on unemployment

