“Limpopo Is Too Hot”: Man Turns Bakkie Into Pool to Deal With Heatwave in Video
- A man in Limpopo decided to enjoy himself in the back of a bakkie, which was filled with water
- The innovative mobile swimming pool was created to overcome the intense heat in the province
- The video entertained social media users, who expressed laughter in the post's comment section
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
There are plenty of creative and affordable ways to beat the heat without resorting to expensive solutions. One man took innovation to a whole new level by converting a trusty bakkie into a makeshift pool to survive scorching temperatures.
Mobile swimming pool
Using the handle @eulentiyiselankun, a TikTokker uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users a man chilling in his bakkie filled with water.
While some would take a dip in a regular pool during heatwaves, the man found it easier to stay cool without leaving the comfort of his home or, in this case, his bakkie.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Limpopo is too hot," read the caption in the post.
Watch the video below:
Man's mobile pool humours Mzansi
While people have turned a bakkie into a jacuzzi or pool in the past, the above video seemed to humour many South Africans, who took to the comment section to express laughter and applaud the innovation.
@sthembi137 jokingly wrote with a smile:
"No more Polo drivers. Now it's time for van drivers."
@user26317525068164, who found the clip amusing, added in the comment section:
"I'm motivated."
@pheladiphela5 told the online community:
"Free water is a problem."
@zoezoey40 said to the man with a laugh:
"Put more water in there and swim."
@portialubisithwala agreed with the man's reason for creating a mobile swimming pool and shared:
"Yoh, the heat is too much."
A humoured @mosima940 told app users:
"Creativity at its best."
@sepekegranny advised the swimmer:
"Don't be alone. Call the kids and Mum to cool down with you."
Gents fill 2 bakkies with alcohol worth R16k
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng man who showed a video of himself and his friends near two bakkies filled with R16 000 worth of alcohol.
While the men didn't give a reason for their extravagant purchase, online community members were interested in what they had done.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za