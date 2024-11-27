“Limpopo Is Too Hot”: Man Turns Bakkie Into Pool to Deal With Heatwave in Video

A man in Limpopo decided to enjoy himself in the back of a bakkie, which was filled with water

The innovative mobile swimming pool was created to overcome the intense heat in the province

The video entertained social media users, who expressed laughter in the post's comment section

A Limpopo man turned a bakkie into a pool to overcome the province's heat. Images: timnewman / Getty Images, @eulentiyiselankun / TikTok

Source: UGC

There are plenty of creative and affordable ways to beat the heat without resorting to expensive solutions. One man took innovation to a whole new level by converting a trusty bakkie into a makeshift pool to survive scorching temperatures.

Mobile swimming pool

Using the handle @eulentiyiselankun, a TikTokker uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users a man chilling in his bakkie filled with water.

While some would take a dip in a regular pool during heatwaves, the man found it easier to stay cool without leaving the comfort of his home or, in this case, his bakkie.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Limpopo is too hot," read the caption in the post.

Watch the video below:

Man's mobile pool humours Mzansi

While people have turned a bakkie into a jacuzzi or pool in the past, the above video seemed to humour many South Africans, who took to the comment section to express laughter and applaud the innovation.

@sthembi137 jokingly wrote with a smile:

"No more Polo drivers. Now it's time for van drivers."

@user26317525068164, who found the clip amusing, added in the comment section:

"I'm motivated."

@pheladiphela5 told the online community:

"Free water is a problem."

@zoezoey40 said to the man with a laugh:

"Put more water in there and swim."

@portialubisithwala agreed with the man's reason for creating a mobile swimming pool and shared:

"Yoh, the heat is too much."

A humoured @mosima940 told app users:

"Creativity at its best."

@sepekegranny advised the swimmer:

"Don't be alone. Call the kids and Mum to cool down with you."

Gents fill 2 bakkies with alcohol worth R16k

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng man who showed a video of himself and his friends near two bakkies filled with R16 000 worth of alcohol.

While the men didn't give a reason for their extravagant purchase, online community members were interested in what they had done.

Source: Briefly News