The South African Police Service has deployed 2699 police officers fresh from the academy for the festive season

500 Extra officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Capre to fight crime targeting tourists

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, also noted that the police have been successful in shutting down unlicensed liquor premises during the festive season

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The police deployed 2699 new members to combat festive season crime. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL—The South African Police Service has been boosted with 2699 freshly trained constables to tackle crime in the festive season and improve police visibility.

More police to fight festive crime

As part of his national tour, Mchunu was in KwaZulu-Natal. On 23 December, he announced that the men and women in blue had received 2699 cadets to increase police visibility during the festive season. He was in the Eastern Cape on 22 December, expressing concern about the lack of police visibility nationally during the festive.

Mchunu remarked that KwaZulu-Natal received 560 extra members, and the Eastern Cape received 526 additional personnel. He said that the officers will focus primarily on robbery, assault, murder and crimes worsened by drinking alcohol.

GBVF on SAPS' radar

Gender-based Violence and Femicide is also the police's priority. He noted that 110 women have been murdered in KZN in the last three months. A 24-year-old man killed his girlfriend in the province before killing himself. The police found his body on 18 December.

Unlicensed liquor establishments shut down

Mchunu added that the police have closed 2544 unlicensed liquor outlets since the beginning of the festive season. He also added that the police are working with the Department of Transport to increase their visibility on the roads, which have seen more than 500 fatalities since the festive season started.

SAPS arrests phone pickpockets

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police in Limpopo acted quickly to the complaints of revellers in Limpopo. Two suspects were arrested for stealing their cell phones.

On 22 December, attendees of a festival at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane complained that their phones were stolen. After a short search, the suspects were found, and 12 phones were found on them.

