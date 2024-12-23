The South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested two men who reportedly stole festivalgoers' cellphones on 22 December

The festival was held at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where the revellers were pickpocketed

The police found 12 cellphone devices on them, and South Africans made jokes about the suspects' alleged crime

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service arrested two men in Polokwane who were accused of pickpocketing 12 phones during a festival held on 22 December 2024.

Suspects arrested for phone theft

According to the police, the 26 and 30-year-old suspects targeted revellers of a festival held at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium, who complained that their cell phones had been stolen. The Public Order Policing unit hunted them down.

It didn't take them long to be located, and they were arrested. Some of the victims recovered their cell phones at the local police station. The suspects will soon appear before the Polokwane Magistrate Court on charges of possessing stolen property. The Limpopo police also launched a search for suspects who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a stockvel on 9 December.

Netizens laugh

South Africans on Facebook roasted the suspects. One joked that phones were not stolen at the Chris Brown concert at the FNB Stadium early this month.

Nechifhefhe Khu Thadzo said:

"Their hustling side at the event did not materialise."

MJ LEbetsa said:

"It didn't happen at the Chris Brown concert because law enforcement officers were everywhere."

Papiki Moeketsi Hlahane said:

"They can even purchase VIP seats just to steal."

Aubrey Nepfumbada said:

"Say goodbye to your hustling boyfriend as we say hello to him."

Relebogile Bokaba said:

"Someone bought a ticket just to go there and steal phones."

CCTV catches women stealing purse

In a related article, Briefly News reported on CCTV footage showing two women targeting an unsuspecting shopper. They stole her handbag unbeknownst to her.

The video showed a woman pushing a trolly, travelling with her baby. She stood by the meat counter momentarily to look at the products when two women slyly nicked her purse.

