Thieves in Action: CCTV Footage Shows Women Slyly Stealing Shopper’s Purse
- A TikTok user uploaded a video showing CCTV footage of thieves stealing a woman's purse
- One of the alleged criminals reached into the shopper's bag and quickly took her belongings before walking away
- Many social media users reacted to the clip with sadness and anger, with some blaming the victim for the crime
These days, people need to be extra careful when shopping, as other so-called 'shoppers' lurk around, hoping to swipe personal belongings.
CCTV footage captured a theft in a store, showing thieves discreetly taking an item from an unsuspecting shopper's bag.
Thieves steal woman's purse
A TikTok video posted by @mcmaqhawe2 showed a woman pushing a trolley with her baby seated in front and her handbag at the end, out of her reach. While distracted at the meat counter, two sly women worked together to steal a purse from the woman's bag and walked away.
Many criminals are making it their mission to nab personal belongings, especially during the festive season.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to grocery store theft
Thousands of local social media users rushed to the viral post's comment section to express their thoughts about the criminals stealing the woman's purse out of her handbag.
@indonipumla wondered in the comments:
"Why would your bag be so far?"
@stompiemat told the online community:
"The way I swear at anyone who looks at me while shopping."
@nolo_mohau confessed in the comments:
"This is the reason why I do online shopping."
@monz_girl said to app users:
"Eish, it's painful. Please be careful, guys."
@thando0702 shared their shopping tactics:
"I'm so careful. I even check who follows me or has been around me for over three minutes. I don't even want anyone getting close to me. I would stop, let you pass, and walk after you."
@sthokozilembambo placed the blame on the victim of the crime, writing:
"She's careless. It's her fault. We trust no one."
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za