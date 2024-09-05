A woman and a man were caught on a CCTV stealing alcohol at a very busy liquor store

The couple didn't even spend much time carrying out their illegal activity of robbing a store of its stock

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing disappointment while some joked

A duo was caught on camera stealing booze. Images: @Peter Dazeley, @krisanapong detraphiphat

A duo was caught on CCTV doing illegal activity. South Africa expressed disappointment.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @kumkani5444, people are seen through the CCTV footage in a busy liquor store. In the crowd, two people walked in, a man and a woman and went to a particular aisle that had hard liquor like vodka and brandy.

The duo did not even spend a minute to see if anybody was looking or if cameras were spotting them. They just grabbed the bottle they wanted. The gent put it in his pants and they held hands like nothing happened and approached the exit. It is not clear if they made it out of the store.

Couple caught stealing booze in store

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens are disappointed at the couple

The video gained over 24k likes, with many online users expressing their disappointment at the duo.

@Bobongski1632 wrote:

"Thabo bester and Nandipha from temo😭."

@Lungile 🎀🤍 commented:

"Then the girl acts like they didn’t find what they were looking for 😹😹😹."

@Moxie Grootboom🇿🇦🇵🇸🇨🇩 said:

"Guys how do this type of people meet each other, like do the disclose that banesandla on their first date or what,I have so many questions."

@SOSOBALA was entertained:

"Bonnie and Clyde 😂😂."

@Ayanda Sithole laughed:

"They even holding hands 🤣🤣 gangster love."

@youngwisi joked:

"Partner in crime. I want a girlfriend like this one😂😂💯💯🔥🔥."

Man fails to steal alcohol in a store

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was caught trying to steal alcohol at a store.

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video showing the man trying to shove a bottle of alcohol into his pants and then plummeting to the floor. It definitely was not his day. Not tonight, my man. Mzansi citizens laughed at the thief’s failure, claiming he should stick to a nine to five because stealing clearly isn’t his strength, lol.

