A Mzansi couple went from being loved-up to boozed-up after getting caught trying to haul a stolen stash

The @MDNnewss entertainment and news blogging X page posted a video of the alcohol-fueled scenes

Sober-minded locals had plenty to chirp over on the timeline, thanks to the pair's drunken flop

A boozed-up Mzansi couple were caught with their pants down after trying to shoplift alcohol from a liquor store.

Source: Getty Images

Desperate times call for desperate measures, even if it means turning one's body into an alcohol cache in hopes of getting the drinks to flow.

Well, that might prove a little difficult without the perfect getaway plan.

Couple turn their bodies into booze cache

That's because, with all that alcohol stuffed into your clothing, you're bound to stick out like a lit fountain.

One Mzansi couple took the notion of "desperate measures" a little too far, courtesy of a video of them caught with their pants down inside a liquor store.

The alcohol-fueled material was shared on the @MDNnewss entertainment and news blogging X page.

The straightforward caption read:

"A couple has been caught stealing alcohol."

In the 60-second clip, a woman, first up, is seen unloading the stash from her bod, which had been shoved someway down her tights.

She is filmed placing six bottles on the ground, including wine and what looked like cider quarts.

It was then the turn of her male companion, who, looking equally embarrassed, is seen unencumbering himself in the second part of the video.

He is instructed to turn around and remove his jean jacket to remove the stolen bounty. With the help of the male security guard, three more bottles are retrieved from his person before the clip ends.

It is unclear where the shoplifting incident happened.

SA dumbstruck by alcohol-fueled scenes

However, it's safe to say Mzansi chirped into inebriation and back over the drunken scenes, even labelling the couple Bonnie and Clyde.

Others, more aptly, referred to them as Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana for their criminal tactics.

The video attracted almost 350,000 views within 36 hours, with almost 2000 likes, 800 reposts, 460 bookmarks and 350 replies.

Briefly News looks at the chirpy commentary that greeted it.

@_Lolo_Pat wrote:

"This is embarrassing."

@juicystory_xciv said:

"Imagine getting caught with your girl stealing liquor ... At least [with] food, you're hungry. [But] alcohol? ... [And] so many bottles."

@B__master added:

"So, this guy allowed his gf to steal more. Yena, he only had [three]."

