A 65-year-old man is under police guard in a Kimberley, Northern Cape, after he allegedly killed a 56-year-old woman

The incident happened during an altercation between two families, where he shot and wounded another after allegedly killing the woman

South Africans were worried that criminal activity in December was rampant, and one commented that there was a sinister spiritual force at play

Mzansi was worried about December violence after a man allegedly killed a woman. Images: Hari Sucahyo and Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — The South African Police Service arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a woman during an altercation in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Fight between families turn deadly

According to SABC News, the 65-year-old man shot the deceased, a 56-year-old woman, during a fight between two families at Minerva Gardens. During the altercation, he also shot her 37-year-old son, who was wounded. The shooter was also injured in the process. It's not clear how the fight happened, but the suspect is under police guard while in hospital.

Violent crimes Briefly News reported on in December

A KwaZulu-Natal man recorded a grim video on Facebook on 17 December confessing to killing his partner

His body was found the next day, and it is believed that he took his own life

Another man, who was the nephew of Bheki Cele, killed his girlfriend and son before hanging himself on 20 December

SA mournful

South Africans on Facebook were devastated by the violent incident.

Mabwedza Lameck said:

"December has demons."

Mvelo Madlisa Mvundla asked:;

"What's happening this December? Could it be the last days?"

Desiree van Nierop said:

"At this time of the year, tensions are high, and finances are low. People are struggling, and the festive season adds more stress."

Tah Mike said:

"Some men are at war this year."

Lee Randals Lee said:

"Anger is the root of all evil."

Police to focus on GBVF in December

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the force will focus on gender-based violence and femicide. He noted that KwaZulu-Natal had a high number of GBVF cases.

Mchunu spoke during the KZN leg of his nationwide tour and said that out of the 2699 new police members to be deployed to combat crime, KZN and the Eastern Cape will receive additional personnel.

