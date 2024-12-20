KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a double murder-suicide following a deadly incident in Umgababa

A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her child to death before reportedly killing himself

The motive for the killing is under investigation, with the incident trailing a recent Facebook murder-suicide

UMGABABA — Another murderous rampage has rocked a KwaZulu-Natal area after a man allegedly took the lives of his girlfriend and her three-year-old child before killing himself.

Police made the grisly discovery on Friday, 20 December 2024, in the Danganya area of Umgababa, outside Durban.

Double-murder suicide rocks Umgababa

The incident follows a recent horrific murder-suicide 30km away in the Malangeni area in Umzinto.

Briefly News reported that Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Tuesday, 17 December, and uploaded a video to Facebook confessing to the killing.

His body was found hanging from a tree not far from where Nontobeko Cele's lay lifeless. Blood soaked her clothes, and the suspected murder weapon, a broken knife, was found next to her.

A photo Ntaka posted before reportedly taking his own life showed Cele, 25, lying face-up, slumped against the passenger side of his car — a white VW Polo — with stab wounds to her neck.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police believed the latest tragedy occurred within the last 24 hours.

"The man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and their three-year-old boy [child] to death before taking his own life.

"The incident is suspected to have happened late on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday," said Netshiunda.

He said police found the bodies of the woman and her child in a pool of blood. They had both suffered multiple stab wounds.

"The suspect was found hanging from the roof of the house. Their identity documents were found on top of the bed."

The motive for the killings is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Confessed Facebook killer was 'abusive'

In related news, Briefly News reported that more details emerged about the confessed Facebook killer Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka's rocky relationship with his estranged girlfriend after he uploaded a video documenting her murder.

Devastated family members spoke out, describing a relationship marred by abuse. Ntaka, reportedly a teacher at Ziphozethu Primary School in KwaDukuza, had allegedly previously tried to kill Cele.

