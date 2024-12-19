A slain KwaZulu-Natal woman's family has spoken out after her estranged lover uploaded a Facebook video confession after the killing

Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka, on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, filmed himself detailing his actions before reportedly committing suicide

Nontobeko Cele's family said Ntaka had allegedly previously tried to kill her by running her over, later making a RAF road accident claim

Details about the violence and abuse Nontobeko Cele, the woman Sbusiso Lawrence Cele allegedly killed and uploaded a video about it on Facebook, have emerged. Images: @mirriamp, @mabulala.ne

UMZINTO — More details have emerged about the confessed Facebook killer Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka's rocky relationship with his estranged girlfriend after he uploaded a video documenting her murder in Umzinto.

Ntaka allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Nontobeko Cele to death in the Malangeni area outside Durban before committing suicide on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

Confessed Facebook killer was 'abusive'

An investigation is underway into Cele's murder.

Meanwhile, police have opened an inquest docket in respect to Ntaka, whose body was found hanging from a tree not far from Cele's lifeless body.

A photo Ntaka posted showed her lying face-up, slumped against the passenger side of his car — a white VW Polo — with stab wounds to her neck.

Blood soaked her clothes, and the suspected murder weapon, a broken knife, was found next to her.

On Wednesday, devastated family members spoke out, describing a relationship marred by abuse. Ntaka, reportedly a teacher at Ziphozethu Primary School in KwaDukuza, had allegedly previously tried to kill Cele.

He had allegedly first run her over with his car, for which he later assisted her in claiming compensation from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

After killing her on Tuesday, Ntaka reportedly called her family to tell them where they could find her body.

"I didn't believe him. So, I [tried to] call her [Cele]. Her phone rang but went unanswered," a relative told a news reporter.

"In May [2024], Sbu [allegedly] purposely ran her over. We thought she had died. We later dismissed it, believing he'd made a mistake."

The woman said Cele confided in relatives about the violence she suffered. The family member said she later broke up with Ntaka.

In his confession, the alleged killer accused her of toying with him and that she had fallen pregnant by another man while they were still involved.

"He lied that her child was not his because he was jealous that she had moved on with her life," said Cele's relative.

Ntaka's father, Sipho, said the murder-suicide had shaken up the family after his son previously paid a dowry for Cele before their relationship fell apart.

He argued his son was not violent.

"My son was quite shy. Only when he'd had too much to drink would he be bold enough to talk his mind. He was not a violent person. His friends and our neighbours can testify to that," said Sipho.

