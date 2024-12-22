The South African Weather Service said much of the country might experience rainfall right up to Christmas

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga will experience heavy rainfall

South Africans were excited about the rain, and many believed it would provide respite from the hot weather

GAUTENG—South Africans might experience a rainy Christmas as the South African Weather Service issued a warning that six provinces will experience heavy rain. This is after it issued a Level 2 Warning for five provinces on 18 December.

Wet weather for 6 provinces

According to The South African, six provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, the Free State, and Mpumalanga, will experience heavy rainfall. This follows an intense heatwave that persisted in the country for weeks.

SAWS said much of the country will experience heavy rainfall until next week, which is expected to increase the risk of floods. The provinces might expect thunderstorms, damaging winds, and hail. Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga experienced damaging rain between 21 and 22 December. Two people died in Centurion on 21 December as a result of the rains.

South Africans welcome the rain

South Africans on Facebook looked forward to the rain.

Bettie van Deventer said:

"Wonderful. The beaches will stay clean."

Masilela Mongezi said:

"Hopefully, it rains until the fifth of January."

TK Irene Sebeko said:

"At least my vegetables in the garden are happy."

Cecilia Russel said:

"Thank you, Lord. Desperately needed by our farmers."

Bren Mak said:

"More rain means no fireworks. I just hate them."

Nozipho Dinonos Makhubela said:

"Now that's the Christmas we know."

Latavia Reigns said:

"Yes, please. Potchefstroom! We need a lot of it, too."

KZN experienced thunderstorm

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal experienced severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal on 4 December. SAWS issued a Level 2 Warning for the province.

The province's southern parts experienced heavy rainfall, which followed the heatwave that the country experienced.

