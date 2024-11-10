Joburg EMS Warns Residents To Monitor Weather Before Conducting Rituals
- The Johannesburg Emergency Management Service cautioned Johannesburg residents that the rainy season is looming
- It warned those who would perform cleansing rituals and ceremonies in rivers to keep an eye on the weather
- The spokesperson said it conducts a campaign every summer to educate residents on water safety
JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg residents who are planning on conducting cleansing ceremonies or rituals in rivers must keep an eye out on the weather, the city's Emergency Management Services warned.
EMS warns of summer rains
SABC News reported that EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said Johannesburg could experience an increase in the number of people drowning in rivers and other water bodies. Children tend to swim unsupervised, and residents perform cleansing ceremonies and river rituals.
Kjumalo urged residents to keep a close eye on the weather, as summer is known to bring heavy rainfall. She said the City of Johannesburg has a summer campaign to educate residents on water safety.
Some netizens weigh in
A few South Africans on Facebook shared their views.
Fafamasa Dalasa said:
"Raining time has arrived. A warning must be given to schools. Municipalities should repair roads or bridges where children walk and cross because the capacity of water or the force of water can take children away."
He gave an example of flooding that tends to occur in areas like the Free State.
"Children from the Chris Hani section in Phase 3 in Bloemfontein cross the water danger zone when it rains. The Free state government ignored this danger for many years because their children school in towns."
Peacetothishouse Randly said:
"The Lord sends down His waters, and they shall not return until they have blessed the earth."
