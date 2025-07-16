South African actor and comedian Oscar Mgudlwa, known as Madluphuthu, has sadly passed away

Fans flooded social media with emotional messages, remembering his impact on local entertainment

Madluphuthu was celebrated for his roles in popular shows and his presence on social media

South African actor and comedian Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu, has died. The famous television and social media personality reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa has passed away. Image: @real_madluphuthu

Source: Instagram

The South African film and entertainment industry is reeling following the untimely death of actor and comedian Madluphuthu. The news about the star's death was shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by @TvblogbyMLU. The post read:

"The legendary actor & comedian, best known for his iconic role as Madluphuthu in the early 2000s township series, has left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his loved ones 🙏🏽"

SA mourns Madluphuthu's death

Social media has been awash with heartfelt condolence messages from heartbroken South Africans. Many said Madluphuthu will be remembered for his work on several top shows, including The Black Door and Isitha.

@NicInalos said:

"Hawu bakithi Madluphuthu. Phumla mfana."

@NjabzFinest commented:

"Eisan Bra Bongs. What a cool Grootman. May he rest in peace."

@sdu_mpembe wrote:

"Iyoh, so heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace."

@Kingsley__1550 added:

"Ey man, that's sad, he made a killing when he made those movies, I remember seeing him driving in Daveyton without wearing glasses and people were waving at him 💔"

@SimandManzini commented:

"What happened, bro? I once saw this guy, a normal, cool dude 🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼"

@domiodfromdaraq added:

"The ANC is trying to distract us. But RIP bro, you didn't cry with the minority members of the country."

@dizzgnatz commented:

"Bro made our childhood. Rest in Peace, king."

A look at Madluphuthu's career

Madluputhu is known for his work in the entertainment industry, including acting in popular TV shows, like My Sh*t Father, My Lotto Ticket, Madluphuthu 1, Madluphuthu 2, The Black Door, and Isitha, where he played the role of Jupiter.

The star also had a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he shares updates about his work and personal life. Oscar loved sharing hilarious skits on TikTok. Madluphuthu also has some musical collaborations, including the song Impilo with Leon Lee, Trademark, and Anjelic Voices.

South Africans are mourning Madluphuthu's death. Image: @real_madluphuthu

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns Dr SD Gumbi's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who previously made headlines when he partied with Sol Phenduka, has bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi.

The former politician turned radio personality, who recently joined Power FM, says Dr Gumbi's passing shatters him. The PowerFM radio personality took to his X account on Monday, 14 July, to bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi.

Daily Sun reports that the Ukhozi FM legend, who was popularly known for his phrase "U-Amen Asekhona", died on Monday, 14 July, after a long illness. The 66-year-old had reportedly been ill for some time, was wheelchair-bound, and had his leg amputated.

