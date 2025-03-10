A bus plummeted down a steep embankment on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 March 2025

The horrific crash resulted in the death of eight people, including a toddler, and 80 injuries

A tyre burst caused the accident, and the province's MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, will visit the accident site

MANDENI, KWAZULU-NATAL — MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, will visit the scene where eight people, including a child, died when a bus drove over a steep embankment in Mandeni, Kwazulu-Natal, on 9 March 2025.

What happened in Mandeni?

The accident took place in the afternoon. It ferried churchgoers who were travelling from Richards Bay to Shaka's Kraal. One of the tyres burst, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It plummeted down the embankment. It's estimated that 80 passengers were injured due to the crash. Some are in serious condition. However, eight people, including a four-year-old toddler, lost their lives.

Duma said he would visit the accident scene. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those involved in the accident. He also said the injured had been transported to various hospitals in the Ilembe District Municipality.

Accident statistics for the 2024 festive season

According to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of road fatalities during the festive season. In statistics she released in January 2025, 304 people died from 247 crashes in the province during the 2024 festive season.

Other horrific accidents on the N2

Eight children died on 10 October 2024 when a school transport crashed with a truck on the N2 near Mandeni

A four-month-old infant was killed in a head-on collision on the N2 in the Eastern Cape in January after two vehicles collided with each other

Four died in a single-vehicle crash on the N2 near Makhanda in the Eastern Cape in February, and a toddler was among those who died

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page shared recommendations on how similar incidents could be avoided.

Eliot Ranoto said:

"Bring back railways. Buses and trucks can't be trusted with our safety."

Bobo Buchanan said:

"The Department of Transport must organise a provincial prayer day. It is enough now. Day by day we hear about accidents."

Wonder Ka Mpinga said:

"Vehicle drivers must always check their tyres and vehicles before driving, please."

Lolo Khomo asked:

"When was the last time the bus was serviced?"

Mzukulu KaNodayisa Mntungwa VG said:

"Drivers must always check before driving."

Sithembise Nsuku said:

"KZN needs prayers."

Accidents claim 2 lives in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a motorist died when he collided with a truck on the N2 near Amatikulu in the Eastern Cape on 17 February. Another motorist died in a separate.

The first incident happened on Edwin Swales Drive. The driver's car got wedged under a truck after a collision. In the second incident, a car crashed, and the accident's cause remains unknown.

