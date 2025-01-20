The Department of Transport revealed that the province of KwaZulu-Natal had the highest fatalities on the roads during the festive season

Gauteng had the second-highest number of fatalities, and the Northern Cape had the lowest number of crashes

Arrive Alive's CEO, Advocate Johan Jonck, spoke to Briefly News and was concerned that 53% of the road fatalities were caused by taxis

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Barbara Creecy shared the road fatalities stats for the festive season. Images: Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of Transport's statistics for the 2024 festive season paint a grim picture, as they reveal that taxis were involved in 53% of the major accidents on the road. They also showed that KwaZulu-Natal had the highest fatalities.

How many people died?

According to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, 1502 people died from 1234 fatal crashes during the festive season, a 5.3% increase compared to the 2023/24 festive season. KwaZulu-Natal had the highest fatalities, with 304 deaths from 247 crashes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gauteng had 235 deaths from 224 fatal crashes, and the Eastern Cape had 231 fatalities from 168 deadly accidents. There were 18 major accidents, which accounted for 134 deaths. What was concerning was that taxis were involved in 53% of the crashes.

The Transport Department revealed that taxis were involve in most of Mzansi's fatal crashes. Image: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive

Arrive Alive's CEO, Advocate Johan Jonck, told Briefly News that the wet, rainy weather was most evident in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga during the festive season, which could have contributed to the figures.

"We will still have to investigate further whether vehicle fitness, roadworthiness and overloading could have contributed to these high numbers," he said.

Horrific festive season accidents

Six children were among the eight people who were killed when a bus travelling in the Eastern Cape overturned on 1 December

One person died when a truck collided with multiple vehicles on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza

11 people were killed on the N2 when a taxi reportedly collided with a bakkie on 22 December

Department of Transport released crash hotspots list

Briefly News reported that the Department of Transport identified 20 hotspots where accidents frequently occurred during the festive season. Most of the hotspots were found in the Eastern Cape.

The department revealed that the Eastern Cape had seven hotspots, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga had three. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy noted that about 10,180 people died between 1 January and 31 December 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News