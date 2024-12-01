Eight people were killed when a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape overturned near Worcester

Six children were among those confirmed dead. while many others were injured and rushed to hospital

South Africans were saddened by the crash and called for busses to be serviced ahead of the festive season

Six children were killed in a tragic accident on the N1 near Worcester. Image: @ddt_golf25/ @SABCNews

WESTERN CAPE - Six children have been killed in a tragic bus accident on the N1 near Worcester.

The accident, which occurred on the morning of 1 December, claimed eight lives in total.

The tragedy took place on the same day that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy unveiled the department’s plans to prevent fatalities on the country’s roads this festive season.

Passengers killed after bus overturns

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku explained that the bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it overturned.

He added that 22 other passengers were rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

At this stage it is unclear what led to the bus overturning.

South Africans concerned about state of busses

Social media users expressed concern that many busses were not serviced properly and encouraged officials to do more inspections ahead of the festive season.

Others commented on the fact that so many died on the first day of December.

Yamkela Kayla Tshotyana asked:

“Can the Western Cape Traffic Department visit the long-distance bus station in the CBD. These busses need to be inspected. I was there today and some of the conditions of the busses are concerning.”

Thulani Cele said:

“Condolences to the families. During this time of the year, the bus companies must service their vehicles. For long distance destinations, get two drivers to operate after every two hours. It's so sad that we lose our loved ones because of companies who are incompetent and using a single driver on a trip more than four hours without a rest. Some companies force their drivers to drive more than 18 hours without a rest and they are so greedy that they don't service their vehicles.”

Sue O'Connor asked:

“Is it possible this driver travelled through the night? The accident was at 7:15 am. Was there a co-driver? It’s a death trap if no rested co-driver.”

Dina Blake stated:

“I am appalled at what is happening on our roads. Not a day goes by without truck or bus accidents. Too many heavy vehicles on badly maintained roads. RIP.”

Yvonne Sweeney said:

“RIP condolences to the families of the deceased💔😭. So sad that six children passed away, they most probably didn't stand a chance. Hope they investigate the cause of the accident. Most probably overloaded. So very sad🥺😢.”

Byrone Billings added:

“Such a tragic start to December. Condolences to those who lost their lives and their families.”

4 killed in N2 bus accident

In a related article, four people were killed and multiple others injured after a bus rolled down an embankment on the N2.

Seven patients were critically injured and required immediate medical attention at the scene of the accident.

Briefly News reported that the bus driver has been taken to a police station and will be charged.

