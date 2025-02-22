An unconfirmed number of pedestrians who were trying to cross the Scoonspruit River in Klerksdorp, North West, were swept away

The North West province recently experienced heavy rainfall which flooded homes, roads and public buildings

Some South Africans questioned why the pedestrians tried to cross the river during heavy rainfall, and others blamed the poor condition of the drainage system for the flooding

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Scores of people disappeared after floods swept them away in the North West. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

KLERKSDORP, NORTH WEST — South Africans attributed the flooding in the North West which swept away many pedestrians on 21 February 2025 to poor drainage systems and ignorance of the extent of severe weather conditions.

What happened in the North West?

The South African Weather Service on 17 February warned that the North West province and Gauteng would experience severe rainfall leading to flooding. It issued an Orange Level 5 warning of disruptive rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

The province's education department temporarily suspended schooling on 19 February after several schools and roads were flooded after the heavy rainfall that continued abated from Monday. Some schools' infrastructure was damaged.

How many pedestrians were swept away?

According to SABC News, the province launched a search-and-rescue operation after an unconfirmed number of pedestrians were swept away when the Schoonspruit River overflooded. They were trying to cross the bridge when the water swept them away. Residents in the area said this was the second incident that happened in as many days. Rescue officials have cautioned residents to be vigilant.

The Mayor of the Matlosana Local Municipality said three people were saved after they were almost swept away by the water in Laamehuis. The municipality has mobilised search and rescue teams to find those who the waters have swept away.

Shacks were among those flooded by the rains in SA. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about extreme weather

One person died and an infant was injured during severe thunderstorms that struck the Umgungundlovu Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on 5 November 2024

Floods battered Polokwane in Limpopo a few days later after the South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for the province and other parts of the country

Two people were killed in Tshwane in December when heavy rainfalls flooded the area, causing the rivers to swell

What South Africans said

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page believed that the flooding was exacerbated by blocked drainage. They also questioned why residents travelled during the severe weather.

Zelda Fourie said:

"Stop littering. That is the cause of drainage blocks."

Ntate Ratsoene said:

"The biggest problem of these floods is blocked storm water drains."

Robinson Maakana said:

"Never attempt crossing when you don't see the ground, even if you are familiar with the place very well."

Elvis Ace asked:

"Why were they forcing things and endangering themselves in such heavy rains?"

Josias Moloto said:

"Respect water."

Mudslide killed three people in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people were killed during a mudslide in the KwaMakutha area in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 20 February 2025. The mudslide was the result of the severe rainfall the country experienced.

The mudslide destroyed their homes and while the children escaped, the parents were trapped in the houses. One body was recovered from the gruesome incident.

Source: Briefly News