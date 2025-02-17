The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for some provinces

Heavy rainfall is expected for Gauteng and other parts of the country, including thunderstorms

Residents of the province are happy for the rain, noting that they haven't had water in their taps

Gauteng is bracing for heavy rainfall this week, but residents are relieved for the wet weather. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ The Good Brigade

GAUTENG – Residents of the province have been urged to brace themselves for disruptive rainfall in the province over the coming days.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of disruptive rainfall for Gauteng and central parts of the North West, issuing an Orange Level 5 warning for the areas. The rain is expected to fall from Monday, 17 February through to Thursday, 20 February.

Thunderstorms and potential flooding predicted

In addition to the heavy rains, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West can also expect thunderstorms. Heavy rain, hail, excessive lightning and damaging winds may follow as well.

The province recently experienced terrifying thunderstorms as well. On 9 February 2025, residents in some parts of Gauteng experienced an electric storm which caused blackouts.

The disruptive rain in Gauteng alone is expected to continue throughout the week. On Monday, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain for the province, with the maximum temperature on the day expected to reach 19°C. Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be between the high teens and low 20s.

Motorists have been urged to remain cautious on the roads as numerous provinces brace for heavy rainfall. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Localised flooding remains a threat as well. In January 2024, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services were on high alert after flooding caused accidents in Alexandra.

Motorists have now been urged to drive with extra caution as many areas are affected by the weather and a similar incident could occur.

South Africans celebrate the promise of rainfall

Residents have welcomed the wet weather, with one noting it was ironic that Johannesburg would be getting rain, but there was no water in the taps.

Lindiwe Mpiyane said:

“I am so thankful for the rain. I prayed for it. 💃 Thank Goodness 🌨️☂️.”

Claudia Lynn Sharbel-Fahry added:

“Loving this rain.”

Sinhlatii Munhu noted:

“Rainy season is upon us, but some people are without water...yer.”

Freda Raper stated:

“Love this soft rain.”

Vokona Shiburi said:

“Raining in Joburg non-stop.”

Curttis Maanda Matzonyce stated:

“What’s the use? The government failed us. Gauteng has a water crisis, but we have floods.”

@awa_ncube joked:

“The thing about Gauteng weather is that when it decides it wants to rain, it’ll rain for 40 days and 40 nights non-stop.”

Karabo Shai added:

“Let it rain 🌧️ let it rain klaar.”

Gauteng's water issues need teamwork to resolve

Gauteng's water crisis could be a sign of worse times to come because of the imbalance between supply and demand, a water expert believes.

Professor Anthony Turton recently spoke to Briefly News about the water crisis, which he said is caused by poor infrastructure.

He also discussed possible solutions for the crisis, and South Africans weighed in on the possibility of a significant water shortage.

