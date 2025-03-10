Global site navigation

2 Brothers Killed in Horrific N12 Daveyton Accident Which Claimed 4 Primary School Learners
2 Brothers Killed in Horrific N12 Daveyton Accident Which Claimed 4 Primary School Learners

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Two siblings were among the four victims who lost their lives in an accident on the N12 in Gauteng
  • The accident happened on the morning of 10 March, and it involved two vehicles, which collided with each other
  • A girl is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to a local hospital, and the Gauteng government conveyed its condolences

MEC of Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conveyed condolences after four children died in an accident
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela warned motorists to be careful after four children died. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

DAVEYTON, GAUTENG — Four learners from different schools in Ekurhuleni died on 10 March 2025 after two vehicles collided, causing a fatal accident. The Gauteng government conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims.

What happened on the N12?

According to a statement Briefly News saw, the accident happened on the N12 westbound near the Putfontein Road off-ramp in Daveyton. Two cars collided with each other. One of the vehicles was transporting primary school learners when the accident took place.

Two boys who were siblings from Tom Newby Primary School in Benoni were among the four who unfortunately lost their lives. A Grade 1 learner from Rynfield Primary School also died, and an unidentified Grade R boy died too. The victims were aged five, seven, eight and nine.

The government's response to the accident

Gauteng's MEC for Education Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences. He said the department is deeply saddened by the loss of the young leatners whose lives were lost in the incident. He said the department is ready to support the families of the deceased. The department also tasked its Psycho-Sovial Support Unit to the schools to provide counselling to learners and teachers.

The province's Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela cautioned drivers to be careful. She also conveyed her condolences to the victim. She called for passenger activism and awareness. She also said drivers bear the greatest responsibility for their decisions on the road.

"As a department, we continue to plead with drivers to be alert at all times, adhere to speed limits, exercise patience, ensure vehicles are roadworthy and most importantly, make informed decisions that will save lives on our roads."

She said law enforcement agencies are investigating the accident's circumstances.

An accident killed four children in Daveyton
Four children died in an accident in Ekurhuleni. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Similar horrific accidents

4 marathon runners killed in horrific accident

In a relayed article, Briefly News reported that four Best of the Best marathon runners died in a terrible accident on the N3. The accident took place on 2 March, after the race.

The victims were in one car when it collided with two trucks, and they all died on the scene. A memorial service will be held to commemorate the runners.

