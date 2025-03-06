Msukaligwa Local Municipality’s Executive Mayor, Mapulane Precious Nkosi, was involved in an accident

The mayor, along with two of her bodyguards, were rushed to Mediclinic Nelspruit for treatment

South Africans blamed reckless Blue Light Brigades and speeding convoys for the latest crash on the roads

The mayor of Msukaligwa Municipality was involved in an accident which left her, and two bodyguards injured. Image: Lowvelder

Source: Original

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for a local newspaper before transitioning to online journalism

MPUMALANGA – The infamous Blue Light Brigades are once again in the headlines.

Citizens are calling for the government to scrap the concept of VIP Protection Officers for municipal following an accident on the R40 in Mbombela.

Msukaligwa Local Municipality’s Executive Mayor, Mapulane Precious Nkosi, and two bodyguards were injured during an accident between two vehicles on 6 March 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Four injured in R40 crash

The Msukaligwa Local Municipality Mayor was travelling in a White Audi SUV from Barberton towards Mbombela when it collided with another vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

Nkosi and her two bodyguards, as well as the driver of the other vehicle all suffered minor injuries and were taken to Mediclinic Nelspruit for treatment.

The mayor had to be taken by stretcher to the ambulance, while her bodyguards were able to get into themselves. The other driver sustained minor injuries to his arm.

He was also taken by ambulance to the hospital, one of the traffic officials confirmed to the publication.

South Africans weigh in on mayor’s accident

Social media users showed little sympathy following the accident, with some calling on the government to scrap the concept of Blue Light Brigades.

Brett Cremer said:

"They passed me from Barberton to Nelspruit at a high speed. You drive like that, then suffer.”

Beryl Koopman asked:

“The bodyguards drive like they own the road. Who wants to steal the mayor?”

Truia Wessels suggested:

“Give them a Cherry to drive. Or something slow so that they can be forced to stick to speed limits. And why does she need Blue Light Brigades? Why the very expensive cars? All these mayors and premiers are often in accidents. Stop wasting our tax money.”

Elna Myburgh questioned:

“Why does the mayor need a Blue Light Brigade? Goodness knows what more. Totally outrageous 😡.”

Ivan Cornelius asked:

“Why is it legal for these Blue Light Brigades to speed, putting innocent taxpayers' lives at risk? I know they do it to ascertain if someone is following them. But are their lives then more important than the rest of us?”

Mark Taylor stated:

“A Blue Light Brigade travelling at high speed overtook me earlier, bullying their way through traffic with no regard for the law. What mayor is so important that she needs 2 expensive German SUVs as vehicles and bodyguards? Can Ermelo Municipality afford such extravagant self-importance? Another innocent civilian becomes a statistic to these self-entitled lawless convoys. Disgusting🤮.”

Automobile Association slams Blue Light Brigades

Briefly News reported that the Automobile Association has noted with concern the number of high-speed motorcades on the highways.

The Blue Light Brigades have developed a reputation for bullying other motorists on the road while transporting politicians.

South Africans stated that politicians should be treated like ordinary motorists and drive themselves everywhere they go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News