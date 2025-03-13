Three crashes involving busses accounted for 35 people's lives on South Africa's roads between 5 and 11 March

The provinces — Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — saw as many as 155 people injured in the accidents

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) urged communities to join the call for improved road safety

Three bus accidents on SA's roads have killed 35 people and left scores more injured in just six days during March. Image: @SABCNews

SOUTH AFRICA — Three horrific bus crashes in three provinces heralded a bloody start to March as 35 people were killed and scores more were injured.

The bloodbath began on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, when a side head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the Free State claimed 10 lives.

3 Provinces usher in bloody March

The accident happened on the N6 between Reddersburg and Springfield, outside Bloemfontein, with emergency services responding to the scene at 3.50am.

Initial reports suggested at least 30 people were injured in the crash, including seven who were in critical condition. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

On 9 March, another devastating accident in KwaZulu-Natal occurred on the N2.

At the time, Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity congregants were en route to Shakaskraal from Richards Bay when their bus experienced a tyre burst. The driver reportedly lost control, and the vehicle went down a steep embankment.

An initial eight people reportedly died in the resultant crash, including a four-year-old toddler. The death toll later rose to nine, with about 80 passengers injured, some in serious condition.

In another tragic bus accident two days later, this time in Gauteng, 16 people were killed — 12 at the scene and four later in hospital. According to reports, a bus jackknifed on the R21/R24 in Johannesburg, causing it to overturn.

The vehicle rolled a few times, ejecting a few passengers along the highway, and landed on its side. At least 45 people were injured in the collision.

Traffic authorities expressed concern over the recent and increasing number of road accidents leading to fatalities and serious injuries.

A statement from the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa attributed poor driver behaviour as the leading cause of the tragedies.

"The AA is devastated by each life lost on our roads because each one represents a family, a friend, or a loved one," read a statement.

"Unless every road user — drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians — takes accountability for their actions, the distressing road safety situation will remain unchanged."

The association urged communities to unify to address the challenge by joining the call for strengthened law enforcement to deter reckless and negligent driving, amplified road safety campaigns to educate the public about responsible road usage, and an investment drive in safer road designs and maintenance to reduce accident-prone areas.

Additionally, adding barricade bus lanes.

"The AA calls on all citizens, communities, and faith-based organisations to come together for prayer and reflection, remembering those who've lost their lives and offering support to their affected families by these tragedies.

"The current state of road safety is a national crisis, demanding immediate and collective action. The AA is committed to continue working alongside the government, law enforcement, and the public to implement effective solutions," added the statement.

In response to the latest tragedy in the province, the KZN Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) announced plans to launch the Easter Weekend Road Safety campaign along the N2.

Siboniso Duma said his department would have a wreath-laying ceremony and interfaith prayers, among others, ahead of an increase in traffic volumes.

1 Killed, dozens injured in Ndwedwe bus crash

In a related story, Briefly News reported that one person died when a bus caught alight on KZN's P100 road in Ndwedwe in an accident on Saturday, 4 January.

At least 54 others were injured in the collision, which happened when the driver lost control in the afternoon hours.

