More than 15 children were injured and sustained minor injuries when a 65-seater bus crashed into a truck

The accident happened in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni, and no fatalities were reported in the crash

South Africans were worried that Ekurhuleni experienced three accidents in the space of three days

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA was concerned after another bus crashed. Images: Intelligence Bureau SA/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GERMISTON, EKURHULENI — Another accident took place in Ekurhuleni one day after 16 people died on the R21 in Ekurhuleni on 11 March 2025. In the latest accident, 19 children were injured when a bus crashed into a truck.

What happened in Ekuhuleni?

According to TimesLIVE, the children sustained minor injuries when the bus they travelled on hit the back of a truck between Dekema and Blackreef roads. The children were all primary school pupils from Sekhotlong Primary School. The truck reportedly stopped without warning on the road, and the bus could not brake fast enough. Fortunately, nobody died in the accident, and both drivers were not injured.

How many accidents happened in Ekurhuleni recently?

The accident in Wadeville was not the first accident in Ekurhuleni, though it is the first non-fatal accident. On 10 March, two cars collided in Daveyton, killing four primary school children and injuring several. One of the cars was a scholar transport. The Gauteng Government was concerned about the rate of accidents and said it would investigate the cause of the accident.

A day later, 16 died when a bus overturned on the R21, heading towards the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekuruleni in the morning. The bus driver jackknifed, and the bus overturned. More than 40 people were injured and were transported to hospitals in the area and Pretoria. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently conveyed his condolences about the accident.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is expected to meet with bus operators to find ways to ensure passenger safety. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said she was worried about the recent spate of bus accidents. Nine people died in KwaZulu-Natal on the N2 when a bus rolled into an embankment after a tyre burst.

Barbara Creecy commented on the recent bus accidents. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page were concerned bout the bus accidents.

Lubabalo Nxusani said:

"Something is seriously worrying. Two weeks on the N6 somewhere near Bloemfontein, 10 people were killed. Last week, 12 died. Yesterday16 died."

SkhandaMeva InjaYethafa said:

"The devil has been unleashed on buses."

Sammy Noz Dbk said:

"We need strong prayers for this season of bus accidents. the devil is a liar."

Makatso Grootboom said:

"Ekurhuleni is cursed this month."

Melokuhle Kells Maseko said:

"A lot of people don't believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ. But one day you will. The devil is at work full time, whether you believe it or not. And he is not playing."

Survivors of R21 crash speak out

In a related article, Briefly News reported that survivors of the R21 crash blamed the driver for speeding. One of the passengers who sat behind the driver spoke out.

The passenger said the driver tried to overtake but lost control. The passenger blamed the driver for regularly speeding on the roads.

Source: Briefly News