A total of 16 people were killed and 45 others injured when a bus overturned on the R21 on 11 March 2025

A passenger who survived the horror crash claimed that the driver was a notorious speedster

Other survivors of the accident expressed disbelief that they survived the horrific crash

The driver of the bus involved in a fatal crash on the R21 has been described as a notorious speedster by one passenger. Image: @KayaNews

GAUTENG – Survivors of a horror crash on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport have spoken out about their ordeal.

12 people were originally killed when an Ekurhuleni Metro bus overturned on the highway on the morning of 11 March. Four others passed away in hospital later on, taking the death toll to 16.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is now investigating claims that the driver of the bus was speeding.

Passenger claims driver was a notorious speedster

Following the accident, one of the survivors claimed that the driver was known for speeding.

The passenger, who was seated at the back of the bus, said that others confirmed that the driver was speeding when a vehicle tried to cut in front of it.

“The driver tried to overtake but the bus lost control. This is the bus I take every day. I always complain that the driver is speeding," the passenger said.

RTMC’s Simon Zwane confirmed that they were investigating allegations that the driver was speeding.

Youngster says he’s lucky to be alive

Philasande Phakade, a 19-year-old who took the bus to work in Kempton Park, detailed his experience, saying he was lucky to be alive. The youngster also confirmed that the driver lost control while attempting to avoid a car that changed lanes.

"The bus hit the embankment and fell to its right side. I thought I was dead,” he said. He explained that the bus fell to its side and as it did, passengers were thrown out the windows before the bus fell on them.

He added that he escaped through a window on the left side, but accidentally stepped on other passengers to do so.

Kgotli Mashile, another passenger seated at the back, couldn’t believe what happened.

"I don't know how we survived. I escaped through the rear window, leaving many passengers - some dead and others wounded - inside the bus,” Mashile said.

Fears the death toll could rise

While the death toll currently stands at 16, Zwane admitted that it may rise as many remain in hospital. 45 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including the driver of the bus.

Eight killed in KwaZulu-Natal bus crash

In a related article, a bus plummeted down a steep embankment on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, kiling eight people.

Briefly News reported that the horrific crash took place on 9 March 2025 in Mandeni, leaving 80 people injured.

It was reported that a burst tyre was the cause for the horrific crash thich claimed the life of a toddler as well.

