Severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal destroyed over 125 homes and injured three people

Cogta MEC Buthelezi deployed teams for immediate disaster relief in the affected areas

Authorities also warned of ongoing unstable weather, urging residents to stay safe and report emergencies

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Weather conditions across the province remain volatile. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 26 December 2025, destroying about 125 homes and leaving widespread damage in the Amajuba and Umzinyathi districts.

125 Homes destroyed

The storms, accompanied by heavy rain, large hail and strong winds, prompted Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to deploy rapid-response disaster management teams to the affected areas. The worst-hit municipalities were eMadlangeni, Dannhauser and Newcastle.

In eMadlangeni, particularly in Utrecht wards 2, 3 and 5, more than 20 homes were completely destroyed, while three people were injured and are receiving medical treatment. In Dannhauser, around 115 households were affected, with 30 homes reported to have been fully destroyed. In Newcastle, authorities began relocating displaced residents to the Osizweni community hall. Damage assessments are also ongoing in Dundee and surrounding areas in the Umzinyathi district, where infrastructure and trees were uprooted.

Provide immediate relief

Buthelezi instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to work closely with municipalities and social partners to provide immediate relief, including food parcels, blankets and temporary shelter. He indicated that teams were on the ground conducting assessments and mop-up operations to ensure affected families receive assistance as quickly as possible.

Authorities have warned that weather conditions across the province remain unstable. Residents have been urged to avoid travelling where possible, stay away from flooded areas and low-lying bridges, and report emergencies to local councillors or municipal disaster management units without delay.

About 125 homes were destroyed by heavy thunderstorms which left a trail of destruction. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Getty Images

Similar stories reported by Briefly News

A desperate recovery operation is underway in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, following heavy rains in the area, which left three people missing. The three individuals were swept away by severe flooding in the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday, 23 November 2025. Officials confirmed that the three missing people were a 20-year-old female, a 40-year-old female and a 30-year-old male. Two of the individuals are foreign nationals. On Monday, 24 November 2025, rescue officials located the body of one of the missing females in a river in Shiyasi, New Hanover. Rescue efforts are currently underway, but have been hampered by continuous downpours, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning that severe weather conditions would persist in the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for 11 March 2025. Provinces like Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, and Mpumalanga will experience heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. SAWS posted on its South African Weather Service Facebook page and updated the nation about the weather patterns for the day. Half of the country is expected to experience between 30% and 60% chances of rainfall. Provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will experience scattered thundershowers and rainfall.

5 bodies recovered in KZN flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management recovered five bodies that had been washed away during the recent heavy flooding in the province.

The victims were swept away in Lamontville. Three of the victims were children, while two of them were elderly members of society. The Thekwini Municipality said it would assist with their burials.

Source: Briefly News