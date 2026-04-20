Northwood School security guard Anathi stole the spotlight at the derby with a powerful, spirited war cry that fired up the crowd and students alike

Her infectious energy matched the school’s momentum, as Northwood went on to secure an epic victory over its opponents

Social media users have praised Anathi’s impact beyond the field, highlighting her meaningful personal interactions with everyone she comes across

Anathi led the boys as they did their war cry. Image: @nwoodschool

Source: Instagram

A female security guard at Northwood School led the boys in a spirited war cry, showing them exactly how it’s done, before the school claimed the victory. The Instagram video, posted on 19 April 2026 on @nwoodschool, captured everyone's attention as students fed off her energy and followed her lead.

The moment took place during a derby at Northwood High School, where Anathi, a gate security guard at the institution, joined the mascot to hype up the crowd. She lifted the atmosphere and united the students in the moment.

Her vitality was visible. Image: @nwoodschool

Source: Instagram

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The energetic war cry matched the outcome on the field

The power on the stands was just a foreshadowing of the victory that was about to take place on the field as Northwood delivered a heroic, against-the-odds victory against their opponents, Durban High School, with a 17–14 win. According to SuperSport School News, the win comes after years of falling short, as the team and its supporters rose to the occasion.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA praised her influence beyond the field

Anathi’s impact extends beyond the moment, with overwhelmingly positive comments about her warm personality beyond the field. Many were in awe of her enthusiasm and strong connection with students, while others highlighted their personal interactions with Anathi, describing her as caring and dedicated. Overall, the sentiment on @nwoodschool’s page celebrated her authentic spirit and lasting influence.

This is what SA had to say:

miss_teenuniversesouthafrica said:

"She’s very kind as well, the way she treats everyone at the main gate 🤩"

andile_mhlong noted:

"You can see that she gets along with the boys and they are more confident with her around 🙌👏😍"

ntfombitemaswati said:

"A proud mama and her cubs 🙌"

claires_concepts_thriftshop was in awe:

"😍😍😍I love her! She's always so amazing!❤️"

mnceri joked:

"The boys were half asleep until she came onto the scene 😆😆👏🏾👏🏾👌🏾👌🏾"

enhle______m said:

"Such people deserve permanent employment within the institutions, she holds the school very close to her heart.

sam_uys added:

"Nah! She wanted more 🙌🙌🔥🔥"

3 More Briefly News Stories on security guards

A heartwarming TikTok video shows a security guard sharing a sweet, affectionate moment with children, highlighting their genuine bond and the joy of their interaction.

A man’s small act of kindness, helping a security guard with just R10, unexpectedly led to him being rewarded with R2,000, highlighting how generosity can come back in a big way.

A female security guard proudly celebrated buying her first car, inspiring South Africans by breaking stereotypes and showing that hard work can overcome generational limitations.

Source: Briefly News