A Fidelity security guard from Umhlabuyalingana in KZN handed over his very last R10 to a stranger while standing at his station on duty

A content creator told the guard the entire thing was a generosity test and immediately handed him R2 000 in cash right there at his post

Thousands of South Africans flooded the comments, convinced that the money exchange was a dark magic ritual designed to steal the guard’s luck

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A Fidelity security officer from Umhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal did not think twice when a stranger asked him for money. He had R10 left on him and nothing more. He gave it without blinking.

The security guard was keeping the last R10 to catch a taxi after work. Images: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

Content creator Ali Boy, who goes by @aliboy_boss on TikTok, drove up to the guard at his post on 4 April 2026. Ali Boy explained that he needed R10 to sort out a parking ticket and asked the guard if he could help. The guard told him straight that the money was all he had to get a taxi after his shift ended. He dug into his pocket and handed it over anyway.

The guard had no idea what was about to happen

Ali Boy looked at the guard and told him the ask was never really about parking. It was a test to see what kind of person he was when nobody owed him anything. The guard had passed without even knowing. Ali Boy then pulled out R2,000 in cash and placed it in the guard’s hands. The guard stood there in disbelief.

South Africans were not all celebrating what they saw

The reaction online was louder than the gesture itself. South Africans poured into the comments section. Some of them were not there to celebrate the guard. A significant number of people were convinced that Ali Boy was not doing an act of kindness at all. They believed he was using the money exchange to drain the guard’s luck through dark magic.

Ali Boy films himself handing money to people over and over again. Many viewers believe the giveaways are part of a ritual designed to benefit him spiritually at the expense of whoever receives the cash.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the gesture

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@alwande jiyane commented:

“We are happy you helped him, but bring back his R10.”

@elonahbapela wrote:

“The fact that the guy wanted to help when he had nothing. That is power. The rest only God can protect him.”

@Svidge said:

“Because the R10 was a good gesture and a gift coming from a good heart. It would be rude to give it back.”

@Lovemore❤️❤️ noted:

“There goes his luck, poor guy. 🙆🫩”

@Dipxis asked:

“Why are people concerned about the R10? Do you guys know something we don't know?”

@kakalia' commented:

"Shame, he's fired because of that.😢 Company rules don’t allow taking money from a client. 😢”

The security guard handing Ali Boy the R10. Image: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

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A South African man showed people the good work he did to help a man on the street.

Source: Briefly News