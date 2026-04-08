A Pretoria couple made the bold decision to purchase an entire apartment without ever stepping inside or viewing it in person before signing

The previous owner was forced to sell the property after falling behind on monthly body corporate levy payments of around R2,000

South Africans who watched the couple walk into their unseen apartment online were convinced they had quietly landed one of the better property deals around

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A Pretoria couple took a gamble that most South Africans would never dare to take. They bought an apartment without ever stepping inside it first. No inspection, just rumours and a whole lot of hoping for the best.

The couple celebrating after the announcement of their pregnancy. Images: @dieannamens

Source: TikTok

Anna-Lize Menssink is a property developer and content creator based in Pretoria. She and her husband bought an apartment in the city. On 6 April 2026, Menssink posted a video on TikTok under her username @dieannamens. She showed the first time they ever walked through the front door. Neither of them had seen the inside of the apartment they already owned.

They went in blind and came out smiling

The apartment was dirty from the moment they stepped inside it. But beneath all that grime, the bones of the place were solid and full of promise. Menssink and her husband could already see past the mess around them. Their plan was to do a complete gut job and renovate the property over two months. After that, the couple planned to put the apartment on the rental market. They had already named the project before the dust had even settled.

A deal hiding in someone else’s debt

The previous owner did not leave that apartment by choice at all. Menssink revealed in the comments of the post that the owner had fallen behind on levies and was pushed to sell. The levies at the complex were sitting at around R2,000 a month, and the debt had quietly piled up over time.

See the property in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the property

South Africans in the comments section of the post were impressed by the couple’s boldness and their ability to see potential in a dirty and neglected space.

@Pumi_vee commented:

“I cannot wait to see what you transform this property into. 😍”

@mimi. said:

“I have been here since the first apartment. I’m excited for this one too. I also hope that the baba is doing okay.🤍🥺”

@Neville Africa wrote:

“These are the best properties to buy, the ones that no one wants to buy, and it will be the best project ever. We have done this before. 😊The end results were amazing.👌”

@duds@73 🇿🇦 said:

“This apartment has such great potential. My mouth is watering just by what I can already picture. Congratulations dear. 👌”

@Msoja7808 commented:

“This is a good buy, guys. I saw no evidence of leaks and cracks, it's Phashasha 🤟🏽, and its bones are still strong, have fun renovating guys. It's good investment. 😎”

The couple on their best day. Image: Anna-Lize Menssink

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News