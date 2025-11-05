“Unrecognisable”: Johannesburg Property Flipper Flexes Amazing 7-Week Results of House Renovations
- A Johannesburg property flipper shared a video showing the incredible transformation of an old peach-coloured house
- The clip showed the before and after of the home, from an outdated peach house to a modern grey home
- South Africans were blown away by the results, with many asking how much the renovation cost
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
One Johannesburg property flipper proved that with the right vision and seven weeks of hard work, you can turn an outdated home into something completely unrecognisable. The transformation of an old peach-coloured house in Roodepoort had South Africans amazed, and the before-and-after photos that were shared on 4 November 2025 speak for themselves.
The video was posted with the caption:
"Flip R 🏚️ After 7 weeks of reno this house is unrecognisable ✨ No longer peachy, just modern & market ready in Roodepoort!"
The video started by showing what the house looked like before any work was done. The entire home was painted a peach colour, and the roofing looked old and worn out. Inside, the kitchen was a small rectangular space with dark brown cupboards, small square tiles on the floor, cream paint, old-fashioned fluorescent light bulbs and a basic sink at the end. Everywhere else looked dated.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Outside, there was a tiled area where people could sit during functions, but the lawn was dying, with patches of ground showing through. The trees also looked neglected, and the faded tiling on the roof made the whole house look tired and in need of serious attention.
The slides passed, and then the woman showed what the home looked like after flipping. The transformation was stunning. The outside tiled area was redone, and a pool was installed. Fresh, healthy grass was laid down, and the tiled patio area was cemented. The roofing was cleaned and painted grey, and the exterior walls were given a flat, even concrete finish. The house was repainted in a light grey colour with red-looking wooden panels on the bottom and dark grey roofing. It looked clean, modern and completely different.
Inside, the home got a full makeover. A small dining area was set up near a window, and the kitchen was completely redone. It now had a unique backsplash, ceiling-high built-in cupboards, modern fixtures and wooden floors. An island was added for extra counter and cupboard space.
The bedrooms all got wooden flooring, fresh paint, and a modern touch. The bathrooms were redone with large showers, tubs, natural grey tiles, floating basins and new toilets. The master bedroom was furnished with a huge bed, headboard and pedestals.
Mzansi reacts to property transformation
South Africans flooded the comments of TikTok user @flippingwithwilma's post, asking for details and complimenting the transformation.
@gwen_welgemoed asked:
"Please share with us how much the reno cost 🙏🏻"
@knoxy pleaded:
"Sell it to me phela, Wilma 🥺"
@portia_madela gushed:
"Ok, this is so beautiful, what a cool transformation. If you don't mind us asking, how much did this project cost?"
@visenveld said:
"This turned out absolutely beautifully 👌🏼"
@lauren_kesia_swartz wondered:
"How much will this go for?"
@de_lucia_group agreed:
"Unrecognisable is the right word! Well done, Wilma!"
@treborious added:
"Looks awesome! Well done, team."
Watch the TikTok clip below:
More South Africans renovating homes
- Briefly News recently reported on a man whose beautiful backroom renovations impressed South Africans.
- An Eastern Cape university student used her NSFAS savings to renovate her bedroom with help from her mum.
- A couple from Benoni transformed their backyard into a Bali-inspired paradise that dazzled viewers.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za