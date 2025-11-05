A Johannesburg property flipper shared a video showing the incredible transformation of an old peach-coloured house

The clip showed the before and after of the home, from an outdated peach house to a modern grey home

South Africans were blown away by the results, with many asking how much the renovation cost

A woman from Joahnnesbrug shared a video showing how she flipped an ugly house in Rooderport.

One Johannesburg property flipper proved that with the right vision and seven weeks of hard work, you can turn an outdated home into something completely unrecognisable. The transformation of an old peach-coloured house in Roodepoort had South Africans amazed, and the before-and-after photos that were shared on 4 November 2025 speak for themselves.

The video was posted with the caption:

"Flip R 🏚️ After 7 weeks of reno this house is unrecognisable ✨ No longer peachy, just modern & market ready in Roodepoort!"

The video started by showing what the house looked like before any work was done. The entire home was painted a peach colour, and the roofing looked old and worn out. Inside, the kitchen was a small rectangular space with dark brown cupboards, small square tiles on the floor, cream paint, old-fashioned fluorescent light bulbs and a basic sink at the end. Everywhere else looked dated.

Outside, there was a tiled area where people could sit during functions, but the lawn was dying, with patches of ground showing through. The trees also looked neglected, and the faded tiling on the roof made the whole house look tired and in need of serious attention.

The slides passed, and then the woman showed what the home looked like after flipping. The transformation was stunning. The outside tiled area was redone, and a pool was installed. Fresh, healthy grass was laid down, and the tiled patio area was cemented. The roofing was cleaned and painted grey, and the exterior walls were given a flat, even concrete finish. The house was repainted in a light grey colour with red-looking wooden panels on the bottom and dark grey roofing. It looked clean, modern and completely different.

Inside, the home got a full makeover. A small dining area was set up near a window, and the kitchen was completely redone. It now had a unique backsplash, ceiling-high built-in cupboards, modern fixtures and wooden floors. An island was added for extra counter and cupboard space.

The bedrooms all got wooden flooring, fresh paint, and a modern touch. The bathrooms were redone with large showers, tubs, natural grey tiles, floating basins and new toilets. The master bedroom was furnished with a huge bed, headboard and pedestals.

A property flipper shared a video showing how she renovated a home in Joburg.

Mzansi reacts to property transformation

South Africans flooded the comments of TikTok user @flippingwithwilma's post, asking for details and complimenting the transformation.

@gwen_welgemoed asked:

"Please share with us how much the reno cost 🙏🏻"

@knoxy pleaded:

"Sell it to me phela, Wilma 🥺"

@portia_madela gushed:

"Ok, this is so beautiful, what a cool transformation. If you don't mind us asking, how much did this project cost?"

@visenveld said:

"This turned out absolutely beautifully 👌🏼"

@lauren_kesia_swartz wondered:

"How much will this go for?"

@de_lucia_group agreed:

"Unrecognisable is the right word! Well done, Wilma!"

@treborious added:

"Looks awesome! Well done, team."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

