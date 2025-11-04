“We’re Not Giving Up”: Couple Transforms Their Backyard Into a Bali in Benoni Tropical Paradise
- A couple from Benoni shared videos showing their journey of transforming their backyard into a Bali-inspired paradise
- The videos showed the couple tackling the project themselves, from dismantling furniture with the wrong tools to one of them falling into the pool
- South Africans were impressed by the final reveal, with features that brought the Bali vibe to life
A couple from Benoni decided to bring a bit of Bali magic to their own backyard, and the journey from start to finish has South Africans absolutely loving it. The video that was shared on 14 September 2025 and 3 November 2025 showed every step of the process, including all the mistakes and lessons learned along the way. What started as a simple DIY project quickly turned into something much bigger, but the couple pushed through, and the results are stunning.
The first video was posted showing the couple starting their backyard transformation. Like most DIY projects, they thought they had it all figured out. They headed straight to Builders Warehouse, loaded up a trolley full of supplies, and rushed home ready to get started. But reality hit pretty quickly. The husband tried to sneak in to watch a quick rugby game, but his wife wasn't having it. Then came the real challenges. They tried using a screwdriver to dismantle a bar, which technically worked, but, as the woman mentioned, it wasn't the smartest choice. Somewhere between that struggle and the woman who claimed falling into the pool, she finally got down to sanding the bar and the outdoor table. But then the mouse sander nearly broke them both. It was too small and too slow.
The woman's voiceover explained:
"A few lessons were learned. The right tools are not optional; it is essential. And lesson two, of course, is that this project is definitely bigger than it looked at our expo. But we're not giving up."
On 3 November 2025, the couple posted a sneak peek of their finished backyard, and it went viral with over 1,000 reactions. The video showed the completed transformation, and it truly looked like Bali right in Benoni. The pool was set up with hanging lights draped over the entire area. There were table-looking stones, whitewashed wood, different types of furniture, a proper braai area, pot plants, a Buddha feature and even a water feature. The bar was completely redone with placemats and storage space for bottles inside.
TikTok users @mads_on_the_move, known for their DIY, car reviews and adventures, proved that with determination and the right tools, any backyard can be transformed into a dream space.
Mzansi reacts to the transformation
South Africans rushed to the comments to compliment the couple's hard work.
@andy_hare said:
"Came together so nicely!!"
@rose_jugomaro shared:
"Love it."
@j_ wrote:
"Looks amazing... Well done 😊"
@ed_zackley gave a tip:
"Quick tip: use a heat gun or a gas gun to burn the old varnish, then sand with 40-grit. Trust me 🫶"
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Source: Briefly News
