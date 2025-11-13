A Benoni couple shared an update on their backyard renovation project that's been viewed over 1 million times online

They added custom wooden benches and tried turning an old concrete pot into a bio-ethanol fire pit

The couple teamed up with Wright Brothers to finish the outdoor shower, braai area and bar electricals

A young woman shared a video showing how she and her husband are renovating their backyard. Images: @mads_on_the_move

Source: TikTok

A Benoni couple kept going with the backyard renovation project that was recently reported on by Briefly News. They shared an emotional update on 10 November 2025 about the latest wins and challenges they faced in making their Bali-inspired paradise. @mads_on_the_move posted the video with the caption:

"This week in Bali in Benoni was BIG - emotional, chaotic, exciting and honestly one of our most transformational updates yet."

In the video, the woman welcomed people to watch the video showing what they did next, stating that they share the good, the bad, and the ugly because they're just two normal people renovating a backyard, and it can get emotional. She explained that they kicked off the week with a cool retro surfboard-style sign that brings that playful beachy Bali energy. They added family photos to the space, and it instantly made everything much more personal.

She went on to say that the biggest surprise of the week was Nash, a man who helped them in the garden. He casually mentioned a while back that he's actually a furniture builder, and this made @mads_on_the_move ask him to make them custom wooden benches. From there, the woman showed how she had a classic idea to flip an old concrete pot into a bio-ethanol fire pit. The first attempt failed, but she explained that she would share another video showing how she solves the issue.

From there, they painted the benches and table, and also did a lot of setting up with the white stones and plants they got from a nursery. This moved toward the end of the clip when the woman explained that the real game changer was that they officially teamed up with the Wright Brothers for the final stretch.

"Let's be honest, if Dave and I tried to finish the outdoor shower, the braai, and the bar electricals by ourselves, you'd probably only see a finale around 2030," she joked.

She explained that the team would do full turnkey projects from plumbing to electricals to building everything, and they're going to be finishing off the final touches.

A Joburg couple shared the most recent developments on their backyard renovations. Images: @mads_on_the_move

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the update

Netizens commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the renovation.

@Matthew said:

"Cool to see you guys are human 🙂"

@J🙃 wrote:

"Looking so good, guys 👍"

@Hessie added:

"It looks stunning, well done🤗🤗🤗 May I ask where you get your gold sticker lettering to stick on wood💝💝💝"

@Corliaaahahaha shared:

"I love this!"

@user5971242781069 asked:

"Are you not scared the rain will ruin all your beautiful furniture outside... Your yard is beautiful 🥰"

@K suggested:

"That pot would have been a perfect patio pond."

Why loving your home matters

According to experts at New Home Resource, there are three major choices most of us make in life: what we do for a living, who we share our life with, and where we choose to live. Your home is where your energy, dreams, and ambitions settle at the end of each day.

But being happy where you live isn’t only about the house, the city, or the neighbourhood. Sometimes, it has more to do with your mindset than the space itself. This is why renovations like that done by TikTok user @mads_on_the_move are important, as they can change the way you look at a place, even if your mind is not in a happy place.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More South African home renovations

Briefly News recently reported on a woman proudly displaying her modern smart kitchen.

recently reported on a woman proudly displaying her modern smart kitchen. A Johannesburg property flipper shared a video showing the incredible transformation of an old house to a modern home.

A content creator named Sherris Moyo wanted to renovate her garden to host a braai for her friends, but felt she wasn't going to make it in time.

Source: Briefly News