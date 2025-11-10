Former teacher Mrs Bullock addressed the hate she received about her shoes at Grace Mondlana's year-end party

The content creator questioned why people with purple profile pictures, who claim to support women, were leaving mean comments about her outfit

Mrs Bullock announced she'll proudly wear the same shoes to the upcoming women's shutdown march on 21 November

Mrs Bullock was on the receiving end of negative comments for the shoes she wore to an elite party. Images: @deemrsbee

On 9 November 2025, hate comments started rolling in after videos from Grace Mondlana's year-end party went viral, and Mrs Bullock wasn't having it. The former teacher and content creator, who's loved by thousands for her killer dance moves, found herself at the centre of drama after some critics focused on her shoes rather than celebrating her energy at the event.

According to the story that was recently reported by Briefly News, Grace Mondlana successfully hosted her end-of-year party. The content creator threw the event to celebrate the year's successes, with around 300 guests attending.

Mrs Bullock was one of the guests invited to the party, and as expected, people wanted to see her bringing out her signature dance moves. She delivered, but what should have been a celebration turned sour when negative comments flooded different videos and platforms about her shoes, with people claiming they looked dirty. The thing is, her shoes were not dirty at all. The Adidas pair is a specific style designed to look that way.

After seeing all the reactions, she posted a video on 9 November 2025 with the caption:

"We will shut down the country... 💜✨ God bless every person in the country fighting for change!"

In the video, @deemrsbee, Mrs Bullock opened up about waking up sad, but not because of the comments about her shoes. She explained that what really hurt was seeing women tear down other women, especially during a national crisis. She pointed out that on 21 November, South Africans will be marching for the rights of women and children, yet the people giving the most hate were other women.

"I want to understand why we think it's OK in a national crisis like this to jump onto social media accounts and you are breaking other women down," she said in the video. "You might see this as a dirty sneaker, and perhaps the way the light hit it at the event made it look dirty, but you see light exposes evil intentions and darkness..."

She called out the hypocrisy of people with purple profile pictures, a symbol of support for women and awareness of gender-based violence, leaving nasty comments about another woman's appearance. The video went viral, getting over 599,000 views and more than 60,000 reactions.

Mrs Bullock explained why she was sad with critics dissing the shoes she wore to Grace Mondlana's recent party. Images: @deemrsbee

Mzansi backs Mrs Bullock

Social media users praised Mrs Bullock for speaking up and calling out the cyberbullying.

@Rolivhuwa Lidovho🇿🇦 wrote:

"Reading mean comments from women with the same purple profile picture… and I'm just like😭😭"

@Nomz said:

"What a profound message. Cyberbullying needs to stop. How can we be bullying one another with purple profile pictures? The hypocrisy..."

@Tshitso Smith Rahlao gushed:

"Mrs Bullock, you ate and left no crumbs 🥺❤️I knew you were gonna open the dance floor, thank you for that ❤️"

@melitajordan_ shared:

"I loved your fit, Mrs Bullock, you looked beautiful, comfortable and authentically you! 🥰❤️AND you ate the dance floor with those sneakers 🤏🏽"

@Miss N wrote:

"Your dance moves yesterday were lit, Mrs Bullock 👌💕💕"

@🌻Since'94☕️ added:

"Amen!!! They might as well change their purple profile pictures😏🥺"

Mrs Bullock's expensive sneakers

The shoes TikTok user @deemrsbee, Mrs Bullock, wore are actually the Adidas Superstar Wales Bonner White Croc. This is a limited-edition sneaker from the collection between adidas and a London-based fashion brand, Wales Bonner.

These sneakers come with a Wonder White rubber shell toe, a leather upper with a croc-style texture, and the classic 3-Stripes. You’ll see a golden Wales Bonner branding on the side and gold adidas trefoils on the heel and tongue.

The sneakers were released on 24 October 2024 and sold for $300, which, according to the Wise currency converter, is valued at around R5,200 in South Africa on 10 November 2025. What really makes them stand out is the thick, visible stitching on the back that joins the nubuck heel collar to the heel overlay and the colour of the overall shoes, which is not a bright white. These details give the shoes a worn-in, dirty look, which some people actually mistook for real wear and dirt at first.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

