Former teacher and content creator Mrs Bullock had the dance floor buzzing at Grace Mondlana's star-studded year-end party

The young woman was recorded, showing off some killer moves that got all of the guests surrounding her vibing along

The viral video sparked varying comments, with some praising her personality while others criticised her branded sneakers

Mrs Bullock showed off her dance skills at a recent party.

Content creator @ndivhuwo6, who regularly shares fun content and trending music on his TikTok page, posted a clip on 11 November 2025 that got everyone talking. The gent showed Mrs Bullock killing it at the recent year-end party hosted by Grace Mondlana in Midrand.

The former teacher reminded everyone why Mzansi loves her when she turned up at the end-of-year bash and absolutely killed it on the dance floor. Mrs Bullock, who became a social media sensation thanks to her epic dance challenge videos, showed guests exactly how it's done when a song came on at the party.

A crowd quickly formed around her as she busted out some seriously impressive moves, with people cheering, vibing along, and pulling out their phones to capture the moment. Eventually, another guest couldn't resist joining in to dance alongside her.

The video went viral, getting over 52,000 reactions and more than 400 comments.

Grace Mondlana's star-studded bash

As reported by Briefly News recently, Grace Mondlana successfully hosted her end-of-year party, which was highly anticipated by influencers and fans. The content creator threw the event to celebrate the year's successes, and she made not one but two grand entrances that had everyone's attention.

The video of Mrs Bullock dancing went viral, but a few critics focused on her shoes, with some people questioning why she'd wear what looked like dirty sneakers to such a fancy event. However, those "dirty" sneakers are a limited-edition pair of Adidas, known as the Superstar Wales Bonner White Croc, that are specifically designed to look that way.

A young man shared a video showing how Mrs Bullock stole the party in Midrand, with killer dance moves.

Mzansi defends Mrs Bullock's shoes

Social media users were quick to jump to Mrs Bullock's defence and school those who didn't know about the shoe style on content creator @ndivhuwo6's post.

@Andrys Uber♥️😊 said:

"This lady is happy and enjoying, but because as people we pay attention to all the wrong things, people will talk about her shoes and leave everything else."

@user9849290797276 wrote:

"Reading the comments and I'm just laughing coz' some don't know that these shoes come like this, it looks dirty but it's not, it is the style of the shoe."

@mathapelomoloko1 gushed:

"Mrs Bullock came for the party👌🔥"

@winnie shared:

"Mrs Bullock is such a vibe, she reminds me of a colleague of mine who went with us to a wedding in Soweto❤❤"

@hlehleyengo1 clapped back:

"Complaining about the shoes only to find out she can fund your Varsity tuition fee for 7 years MIND YOUR BUSINESS 😳😎"

Where Grace Mondlana held her party

According to the lodge's website, Grace held her star-studded year-end event at Blue Hills Lodge, located at 124 Acacia Road in Blue Hills, Midrand. The venue sits in a suburb in Midrand, Gauteng, and is conveniently located near major highways like the N1 and Main Road, giving guests easy access to the venue.

The resort is also close to popular landmarks like the Kyalami Country Club and the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More South Africans celebrating

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who proudly celebrated and showed her sister her brand-new Haval in a video.

Grace Mondlana's alcohol price list at the private party sparked an online debate on how much guests were ripped off during the celebration.

