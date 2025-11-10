Bucie Nkomo recently set the stage alight with her performance at Friends of Amstel

The Superman singer had the crowd jumping and singing along to her songs, and the reception on social media was no different, with supporters graciously welcoming her back in the spotlight after her hiatus

Her performance video sparked a cocktail of reactions from the online community, with some fans even mistaking her for Rebecca Malope

Briefly News spoke to Bucie about her electrifying Friends of Amstel performance and her emotions throughout

Bucie Nkomo was likened to Rebecca Malope. Images: bucie_nkomo, dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

South African singer Bucie Nqwiliso lit up the stage at the annual Friends of Amstel festival.

Held on Saturday, 8 November 2025, in Soweto, the event has consistently brought world-class local musicians to entertain their fans and celebrate South African talent.

In what was arguably her biggest show of the year, the Faithful singer brought nothing but her A-game, incredible energy and angelic voice for her performance and completely stole the show.

TikTok user diwang305 shared a clip of Bucie's performance, dancing and joyfully frolicking on stage, clearly enjoying every second of her show.

Speaking to Briefly News about her performance, Bucie said the love from her supporters was overwhelming.

"It was amazing!!! I had goosebumps throughout my entire performance. The love they gave me is unmatched. I loved every minute of it. I love my people."

The performance came two years after the singer announced her return to music after an unexpected hiatus to focus on her family, and it's clear from her performance that she missed connecting with her fans.

Meanwhile, what also had fans talking was Bucie's uncanny resemblance to Dr Rebecca Malope.

Many reactions to the performance read, "I thought that's Rebecca Malope," comparing the ladies' similar facial features and Bucie's short hairstyle, which the legendary gospel singer is famous for.

Reacting to the comments, Bucie had a good laugh and paid homage to Mam' Rebecca.

"The comments??? Cha niyakhuluma shem! Thank you for the love and also, saying I look like Dr R. Malope is a compliment, she is beautiful, strong and LEGENDARY. What an honour."

Watch Bucie's performance video below.

Social media reacts to Bucie's performance

Online users admired Bucie's lively performance and praised her for consistency putting on a great show for her audience. Read some of their comments below.

Mateu Mashiga was impressed:

"Easily the best performance for me from yesterday."

Michelle 🫶 was stunned:

"Yohh, I thought it was AI with that run until I opened the comments."

Sisteri said:

"She seems so happy to be there. I guess she missed this."

Bucie's performance sparked mixed reactions on social media. Image: bucie_nkomo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were shocked to learn that it was Bucie in the video and not Rebecca Malope. The reactions on social media were hilarious, and fans expressed genuine surprise at the ladies' likeness.

APinkStarBurstt wrote:

"I really thought it was Rebecca Malope."

Mellow said:

"I almost said it was Rebecca Malope."

Kiki joked:

"It's giving Rebecca Malope!"

Bucee N wrote:

"Reminds me so much of Dr Rebecca Malope."

