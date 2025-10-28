Annie Mthembu recently opened up about her decision to return to the small screen after an unexpected hiatus

The reality TV star is set to make a comeback on the anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa , along with a star-studded cast

Fans are looking forward to seeing Annie and some of their favourite housewives bring the fun, fashion and drama to their screens

Annie Mthembu is excited to make a comeback on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa'.

South African media personality Annie Mthembu is set to make a huge return to television on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

Annie was part of The Housewives franchise as a member of the Durban clique, alongside Nonku Williams, Jojo Robinson and Sorisha Naidoo.

After announcing her exit from the show on 11 January 2024, as well as an indefinite break from television, Annie is now making a huge comeback with the Ultimate Girls Trip.

Annie, who was married to nightclub owner Kgolo "Daguru" Mthembu, cited her mental well-being and business ventures as reasons for her exit from TV.

Briefly News got insight into Annie's return to the spotlight, and she said the timing felt right.

"I finally felt like me again; refreshed, recharged, and ready to have fun. I took that break to protect my peace and do some serious self-work. Now I’m coming back from a place of strength, not survival. The timing just felt right. I’m in a different space mentally and spiritually, and I wanted to show that growth. Plus, let’s be honest; once you’ve had a taste of reality TV, it’s hard not to miss that energy!"

Indeed, reality TV is addictive both for the stars as it is for the viewers, but Annie said the lights can be blinding if you're not well-grounded. The star spoke about the work she had done to mentally prepare herself for her comeback.

"I’ve learned that if your mind and heart aren’t in sync, the spotlight can be heavy. I made sure to go back in knowing who I am, what I stand for, and what I will or won’t entertain. I pray, I journal, I affirm myself daily, and I’ve built a routine that keeps me grounded no matter what chaos is around me. So yes, I’m back in the spotlight, but this time, the light is mine."

Annie Mthembu said the timing felt right for her to return to the spotlight with 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa'.

Set to premiere on Showmax on Friday, 28 November, the Ultimate Girls' Trip: Africa will bring together some of the continent’s most iconic Housewives for the ultimate getaway in Brazil.

After the success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, Showmax returns with a new cast of Housewives set to turn up the heat with even more luxury, drama and sisterhood.

Representing the Durban Housewives are Annie, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson. Joining them are The Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay. From Nairobi, we have Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu, while Nigeria brings the heat with Princess Jecoco and Mariam Timmer.

Fans are looking forward to Annie's return to the screen, and with the official trailer already out, they know Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is not one to miss.

Watch the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa trailer below.

Fans react to Annie Mthembu's comeback

Viewers and loyal supporters are anticipating some memorable Annie moments with the new show.

reightumetsi was excited:

"The fact that Annie, JoJo and Angel are there makes me so happy! I can't wait!"

pearlynstar cheered:

"Oh yes! I have been praying to God for @mrsannbition to come back to our screens."

thato_rantji said:

"Just wanna sleep and wake up on the 28th already because Annie and Jojo? What do you mean?"

Loyal supporters celebrated Annie Mthembu's return to the screen with 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa'.

malome_james raved over Annie Mthembu:

"Mrs Annbition to you, honey!"

iam_brand_in was excited:

"I can't wait to see you on the screen."

namemedavid wrote:

"Annie! Thank you for coming back."

