The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa will bring together some of the most memorable African housewives

Joining the ladies is former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Annie Mthembu, who is making her comeback to the small screen

Two more iconic housewives from the Johannesburg spin-off are also set to return, making this the ultimate girls' trip

Annie Mthembu will be going on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Buckle up and experience the greatness of Annie Mthembu as she makes her long-awaited return to the reality TV world.

The former reality TV star will join two other The Real Housewives of Durban queens for an epic girls' trip.

Annie Mthembu returns to TV

Adventure awaits some of Mzansi's most popular housewives as they take over Brazil. Durban housewife Annie Mthembu joins Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson for an epic The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa edition.

Other OGs going on this trip are The Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay.

However, there is more! Ladies from the Kenyan and Nigerian spinoffs are also jetting off to Brazil.

Flying the Nairobi flag high is Kenya’s Dr Catherine Masitsa, also known as Dr C, and Zena Nyambu. Fan favourites Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos and Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja are also going on the highly anticipated trip.

Catch all the action on Showmax on 28 November 2025, and Mzansi Magic on 29 November 2025.

Executive producer Graeme Swanepoel said this show is more than just reality TV; “It's a celebration of African womanhood in all its power, diversity and glamour,” he said.

He further hailed the production of being pan-African, as they led a group of confident women for the ultimate experience.

“t is unapologetically Pan-African, women-led and bursting with the kind of energy and authenticity that makes Africa unlike anywhere else on Earth.”

With all the vibrant personalities under one roof, it will be very exciting to see how the ladies will get along.

Why Annie went AWOL on our screens

Following her separation from businessman Kgolo Mthembu, Annie faced public scrutiny. However, in an interview on True Love, Annie said she had to leave the marriage for the sake of her children and her mental health.

"I really needed to double down on my mental health and my mental fitness, especially being a mom, and that you have to be mentally present and available and sound-minded."

Jojo reveals real reason for getting surgery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jojo Robinson has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to undergo another cosmetic procedure

This comes after the Real Housewives of Durban star recently checked herself into the hospital ahead of her surgery, and fans are looking forward to the results.

"Not having any thigh gap means my legs rub constantly together. Also, though, I mean, Summer is coming," she said on Instagram. Fans argued that Annie has identity and self-love issues.

