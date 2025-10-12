Reality TV star Jojo Robinson surprised her fans on Sunday, 12 October 2025, when she scheduled another surgery

The RHOD star also trended on social media earlier this year when she gave an update on her previous cosmetic procedure

South Africans and fans of the businesswoman took to social media to comment on her upcoming surgery

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson reveals that she's scheduled another cosmetic surgery after dissolving her filler a year ago.

This comes after Robinson shared her recovery update in January 2025, following a facelift.

The reality TV star previously had social media talking when she shared that she was hunting for a McLaren.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Robinson on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

The reality TV star shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, that she's doing another surgery she's always wanted tomorrow (13 October 2025).

"You know I'll keep you up to date," she wrote.

South Africans respond to Robinson's clip

@AngelM133197 said:

"Beyonce said, 'It's the soul that needs a surgery'😭😭😭😭."

@PreciousShange replied:

"JoJo has got more plastic inside her than Tupperware😩."

@veezvee3Q responded:

"I feel like these procedures should be done by abantu (people) who are over 55, like Kris Jenner, so. Jojo and Khanyi Mbau have no business lifting their face at their age😩."

@Jeffers41997502 wrote:

"The plastic surgery doctors made her and Khanyi Mbau look like twins."

@NdoniMabaso said:

"It’s sad because it feels like she really struggles to accept how she looks😩."

@by_greatest reacted:

"Khanyi Mbau walked so they can run! I don't know why, but they look uglier after these surgeries than they do."

@SnikiweNews responded:

"Heeeee bakithi, why can't these doctors create emotional and heart surgeries. Ngabe, she got a new heart, new feelings, and emotions. Maybe ngabe sengiyajola manje, (dated someone new), adorning a new heart and loving my brand new second-hand man with my new heart, feelings, and emotions."

@Livy17Nk said:

"People with money always see a need to go through a transformation in their physical appearance. This needs to be studied 😅 because wow!"

@AngelaD57649358 reacted:

"W*F is going on with Jojo? Why is she so insecure?😞 She has always been so beautiful, naturally."

@Thebaddie02 replied:

"Lapho, I once bumped into her. She is so pretty and looks so young. She doesn't need all this. I wonder why the doctor allows her to do all the surgeries she doesn't need?"

@Kjerstinism reacted:

"I think she misses alcohol cause this addiction is going to age her faster."

@SEEEE257 wrote:

"Her face lost symmetry. One side is smaller than the other."

Jojo Robinson posts before and after pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson bared it all in her Instagram post.

Jojo Robinson spoke about undergoing multiple surgeries to help shed 20kgs of her body weight.

Fans praised her for being very transparent about her weight loss, unlike other celebs who lie.

