Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently left social media users in stitches when he mimicked Ayanda Ncwane

Businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane got dragged by social media users this week for her interview on a podcast

While fans of Ncwane defended her English language in the interview, some South Africans mocked her

Somizi Mhlongo reacts to Ayanda Ncwane's broken English video.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently reacted to Ayanda Ncwane's broken English podcast interview.

Mhlongo, who recently received criticism for his fashion show, imitated Ncwane on social media.

Ncwane, who's been accused of bleaching her skin, trended on social media this week for her podcast interview.

The radio personality shared a video with Ayanda Ncwane's audio on his TikTok account on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

In the TikTok video, Mhlongo mimics Ncwane's words, "They call me by who I've done."

TikTok users respond to Somizi's video

Merc✨ replied:,

"She once said 'you don’t know the colour of tomorrow'😂😂."

Sam responded:

"Ayanda and Nonku are definitely cut from the same cloth, Sfiso’s type 😂."

Thato King commented:

"So this was actually Sfiso's type😭😂😂😂 because Nonku William international is net so," (exactly like this).

ZaiSelelesi wrote:

"But we all know what uAyanda was trying to say, islungu (English) makes it difficult for her to get the point across. This is what uMam Winnie Dikizela Mandela was fighting for; people were referring to her as Mandela's wife, yet she was Winnie Madikizela in her own right. If you listen to the whole conversation you will understand what she was saying."

MiloDuma replied:

"Imagine if they called us by what we have done. Yho amahlazo angavela, "🤣 (What an embarrassment).

915SHA said:

"Someone said listening to Ayanda is like trying to solve a puzzle😂😂."

The businesswoman trended on social media after X user @burnerburneracr5 shared a video interview of Ncwane on his X account on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

He captioned the clip: "I want Ayanda Ncwane to just be pretty and stop speaking."

In the video, the reality TV star says she's an executive and not Sfiso's wife

"They call me by who I am, they call me by who I've done, they call her by who she was married to," says the businesswoman.

X users reply to Ncwane's interview

@PoshMakume reacted:

"Again y’all just love chasing clout. If you were smart you would’ve understood what she was saying cause it’s not that deep. What meant was that people should stop referring her as just Sfiso’s wife because she’s more than that, Ai lona la bora (you guys are boring) man."

@PreciousShange said:

"English has Ayanda fighting for her life 🙃."

Somizi Mhlongo mimics Ayanda Ncwane's broken English interview.

