TV personality Sol Phenduka received support from Podcast and Chill fans after he was body-shamed by Ngizwe Mchunu

Mchunu upset Phenduka's fans on social media when a video of him fat-shaming Phenduka was shared on X

Fans of the YouTube channel reacted to the musician's comments to Phenduka on the podcast

'Podcast and Chill' fans react to Ngizwe Mchunu's comments about Sol Phenduka. Image: NgizweMchunu

Popular musician Ngizwe Mchunu surprised South Africans this week when he body-shamed radio personality Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill.

Mchunu's comments come after he was denied entry into Kwa Mai-Mai this past weekend following his homophobic comments.

Phenduka, who previously trended when he lost his job at Kaya FM, interviewed Mchunu on his YouTube channel on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet on his X account of Ngizwe Mchunu body-shaming Phenduka on the podcast on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

"Wait, did Ngizwe Mchunu call Sol Phenduka 's’dudla mafehlefehle'? 😳 That’s body shaming, man.🤮This episode was supposed to be a teachable moment, I feel robbed," he captioned the video.

South Africans respond to Mchunu's comments

@NjekaModise commented:

"Eish, I didn't like that 'name' also, weight is a sensitive topic, but it depends on the individual. Others might take it as motivation to hit the gym harder and eat healthier. Others might discourage them. Let's be kind 🙏🏿."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"This was for guys who are not emotional, this was amadoda edlalisana," (playing).

@ManciSiya responded:

"Robbed of what? MacG's podcast isn't here to nurse your feelings."

@DifferentG10 asked the social media user:

"It seems like you grew up in the suburbs, bro, how can sdudla mafehlefehle (fat) be body-shaming? Spoiled brat🤔🤔🤔🤔?"

@Ntombet19802095 wrote:

"I could never watch anything with that attention seeker, Ngizwe, or the so-called comedian. I'm glad the podcast has its audience."

@zinn_le replied:

"Men like you need to start manning up and stop being sensitive towards useless issues. Stop being weak."

@Phuma_Silwe responded:

"Ngizwe was roasting everyone 🤣😂🤣🙌🏾."

@phothoma02 wrote:

"He can't feel bad about that. He didn't feel anything when his buddy MacG said stupid things about women's private parts."

@GouKabelo reacted:

"That’s an incentive for him to exercise, how is being called out fat 'body shaming'?"

@Ngizokuqondisa replied:

"This is just banter between boys. You dudes need to stop pandering to these online who*es."

@BassieReigns wrote:

"This is what happens when you invite foolish people to the show."

D_Mabangas said:

"Hate, why do they keep giving this nonsense guy a media platform?"

Sol Phenduka gets body shamed on 'Podcast and Chill' by Ngizwe Mchunu. Images: SolPhenduka

