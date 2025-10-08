Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Wednesday, 8 October

The radio personality compared the proceedings to the Madlanga Commission of Enquiry

Mzansi reacted to Dhlomo's views, and they sparked a debate on the revelations made

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, comparing it to the Madlanga Commission of Enquiry.

After day two of the Committee on Monday, 7 October 2025, which saw Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi make chilling warnings and revelations, Dhlomo sparked a debate on the relevance of the Madlanga proceedings

Sizwe reacts to the Ad Hoc Committee

During his testimony in front of the committee, Mkhwanazi warned that there were members of Crime Intelligence listening in on people’s conversations.

This revelation, coupled with many other allegations made by the General, Sizwe concluded that this committee is way better than the Madlanga Committee.

"I’ve heard enough and I’m ready to call it… The Parliamentary Ad Hoc committee is better than the Madlanga commission. Ziphuma zishisa la! (Things are coming out hot here.)"

Mzansi weighs in on the Ad Hoc Committee

Responding to Sizwe Dhlomo's X (Twitter) post, this is what some peeps had to say.

@juristicpilot shared:

"He knows that this one can take action, not that talk show at Madlanga."

@TalkLawMonare responded:

"In every sense. The outcomes of the Ad Hoc committee are binding, while the Madlanga commission will make recommendations."

@wamajobe said:

"I totally agree. Here, they are here to question, not to nurse anyone’s feelings."

@VoiceofReashon shared:

"Madlanga is led by legal people who will rely on affidavits or politicians hell bent on grandstanding."

@Londzi_mngadi observed:

"The PA Committee is cross-examining and not just listening to the commissioner. This is an investigation after all, and nobody should be more trusted than the other. The parliament is doing a great job, especially Julius Sello Malema!"

@Segopotso_WOLF reacted:

"You can tell Gen Mkhwanazi wanted to be there more than the Madlanga commission. He’s turning all the stones."

When a user responded, making Sizwe's tweet about Malema, he hit back and said, "In a committee full of MPs from all parties, you’re the one who chose to make this about Malema. Not me.

Peeps chimed in and hailed the EFF leader:

@Mutwanamba_SA replied:

"Julius Malema has been in politics for over 30 years, there is nothing he doesn't know. Mkhwanazi is repeating what Malema said before, like phone calls being monitored, police involved with criminals, crime intelligence funds being used to buy politicians!"

@richard_smanga said:

"But it was only Julius who asked relevant questions; the rest were useless, just imagine someone telling us Zuma said, 'Many people are going to cry,' what does this have to do with this committee?"

@ILephale49233 argued:

"But it is obvious. He is trying to get to the bottom of the problem like Mkhwanazi. uMkhonto we Sizwe Party members are after the Lamborghini and Tembisa Hospital. If they focus, we can resolve a lot, but the problem is that everything started during the Zuma tenure."

@dithlano replied:

"Aowa, but the man was brilliant."

