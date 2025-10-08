Bonang Matheba reacted to Gayton McKenzie's fiery response after being criticised for endorsing a foreign company

Bonang Matheba's reaction focused on two words from Gayton McKenzie's lengthy response

Bonang's reaction sparked a flurry of social media responses, with some questioning Gayton McKenzie's wording, while others defended the minister

Bonang Matheba reacted to Gayton McKenzie’s fiery Shein rant. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Chris Jackson

Beloved media personality Bonang Matheba reacted to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s rant after he was criticised for endorsing a foreign company.

Bonang Matheba doesn’t have a reputation for commenting on political issues, but when she does, it often leaves a lasting impression. Days after her feud with Nathi Mthethwa was revisited, Bonang Mathemba took exception to two words in Gayton McKenzie’s rant and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Bonang Mathemba reacts to Gayton McKenzie's SHEIN rant

On Tuesday, 16 October 2025, McKenzie fiercely responded after being criticised by fashion blogger Fashion MOEments for endorsing Shein. In his response, Gayton McKenzie argued that simply being angry at foreign companies doesn’t solve anything. The post was captioned:

“We can’t stop Shein from doing business in SA. We can agitate and negotiate for greater participation in the local fashion industry. We met them precisely for that reason. You guys think staying angry at companies is a solution? There is value in collaboration.”

McKenzie’s fierce response sparked a heated online debate, and Queen B joined the conversation. Bonang Matheba took exception to two words from Gayton McKenzie’s rant. Bonang Matheba’s reaction to Gayton McKenzie’s post read:

“‘You guys’?! Lol!!”

Social media reacts as Bonang weighs in on Gayton McKenzie's rant

In the comments underneath Bonang’s post, social media users weighed in with a mix of reactions. While others defended Gayton McKenzie, others dissected the words.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lelakabe2 asked:

“What exactly do you want him to say?”

@Jovis411 claimed:

“In simple terms, it's 'you blacks'. But again, what does Shein have to do with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture 🤔? I thought this was for the Ministry of Trade or the Small Business Ministry, but we learn new things every day.”

@John_blakki highlighted:

“He is right, no laws are stopping SHEIN from doing business here in SA. There are many, many businesses like SHEIN operating in SA; they are just probably smaller. Unfortunately, the minister can’t change the laws.”

@ParagonInfinite argued:

“We must ‘negotiate for a greater participation’ in our own economy. No, @GaytonMcK, they must negotiate with us for a small slice of our fashion and economic industry. This is why Matric is a minimum requirement for jobs. Look at you now.”

@lucky59316920 advised:

“B, what’s your beef with ministers in this portfolio?”

@HeyPipeeer defended:

“You guys is similar to 'y'all', what's your agenda?”

Bonang Matheba's response to Gayton McKenzie’s rant sparked reactions. Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano, Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

