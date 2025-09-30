The news of former Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has sent shockwaves across the country

The late minister's history in South African politics was anything but rosy, and was often criticised by fellow South Africans, including Bonang Matheba

We take a look at the pair's years-long feud and Queen B's constant jabs towards the late politician

Bonang Matheba often voiced her discontent towards Nathi Mthethwa on social media. Images: bonang_m/ Instagram, Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the wake of Nathi Mthethwa's sudden passing, many South Africans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

Briefly News reports that the late politician died between 29 and 30 September 2025 after falling from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris.

The former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture held many roles in his decades-long career in politics, from being the Chief Whip of the ANC to serving as the country's Sports Minister, a role for which he became infamous.

Despite serving several terms in office, Mthethwa was generally unpopular in the South African arts industry. He was nicknamed the Minister of Condolences for allegedly only showing support for late artists who struggled without state support.

One South African who often voiced her discontent with the late minister was Bonang Matheba, who never failed to criticise Mthethwa on social media for his service delivery, or lack thereof.

We look at the three times the Queen B has slammed Nathi Mthethwa on public platforms and had fans roaring in laughter.

Bonang Matheba had a long-standing feud with Nathi Mthethwa. Images: bonang_m/ Instagram, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

1. National Philharmonic Orchestra

On 19 July 2022, after Banyana Banyana beat Zambia in the Women’s African Cup of Nations semi-finals, Mthethwa sent a congratulatory message and praised the ladies on a job well done.

Reacting to his message, Bonang said the ladies needed sponsorship, not encouragement, and threw shade at his proposal to allocate R30 million to establish a new national philharmonic orchestra:

"Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign."

2. Monumental South African flag

This wouldn't be the first time Bonang called the Minister useless. Earlier that year, following his bid to spend R22 million to erect a monumental South African flag in Freedom Park, the reality TV star lashed out at Mthethwa:

"You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA."

“Fire this man. Please. You’re useless, and we hate you. You have no clue what you're doing. Go away.”

3. Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Bonang caused outrage on social media after Mthethwa congratulated Banyana Banyana on another victory, their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations win against Morocco.

He said it felt good for South African football to reach the pinnacle of continental football for the first time since 1996. Bonang stormed into the comments section, criticising Mthethwa for failing to contribute to their success.

"Because nothing has been done since 1996! Imagine the nerve! Swooping in to celebrate a victory you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!”

Bonang Matheba called Nathi Mthwthwa "useless" for failing to support artists and athletes. Images: bonang_m/ Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Briefly News spoke to a close family friend who expressed shock and grief over the loss:

"We have lost a good man and an anchor."

