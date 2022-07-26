Bonang Matheba's fans are calling on their fave to continue dragging Minister Nathi Mthethwa as the country continues to celebrate Banyana Banyana

The media personality recently slammed the Sport, Arts and Culture minister when he congratulated Banyana Banyana for winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

As the country welcomes the national team back home, peeps want Bonang to throw more shade in the direction of Nathi Mthethwa

Bonang Matheba and Nathi Mthethwa have continued to trend on the timeline since Banyana Banyana won the Women's African Cup of Nations over the weekend.

Bonang Matheba’s want her to continue dealing with Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Image: @bonang_m, @nathimthethwa_sa

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality again slammed the Sport, Arts and Culture minister when he congratulated the national women's soccer team for bringing the Wafcon cup home.

"Swooping in to celebrate a victory you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!" said Bonang, according to TshisaLIVE.

As scores of people welcome Banyana Banyana home at the OR Tambo International Airport, some have taken to Twitter to urge Bonang Matheba to continue dealing with Mthethwa.

@TIMaledi said:

"Tell him my love. You must even tell us not to vote for ANC in 2024."

@YolzYako wrote:

"I love the violence Bonang unleashes on Nathi Mthethwa so much."

@MashadiChristyM commented:

"Fetch him!!!!"

@kgothiso added:

"Bonang dragging Nathi Mthethwa through the mud will never not be funny."

Bonang Matheba slams Nathi Mthethwa for praising Banyana Banyana

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has again shaded Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The media personality slammed the politician after he praised Banyana Banyana for making it to the Women's African Cup of Nations final.

The reality TV star suggested that Mthethwa should reward the women soccer stars with money after their semi-final victory over Zambia instead of a mere congratulatory message.

The popular TV and radio presenter took to the timeline to take shots at Mthethwa. According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter suggested that Mthethwa is a "useless" government official. She said:

"Please. These girls deserve money! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?! So d*mn useless! Resign."

