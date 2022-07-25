Banyana Banyana has received a lot of love from South Africans following their victory over the Moroccan team in a soccer match

Mzansi celebrities have also shown their support for the team through lengthy congratulations on social media

Celebrities like Somizi have praised the women's team but have also urged all officials to keep the huge pay promise they made

Banyana Banyana has won the hearts of Mzansi over the weekend. The women's soccer team defeated Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations held in Rabat. Many people have congratulated the team, including Mzansi celebrities.

Somizi has taken to social media to demand for Banyana Banyana's pay promise to be fulfilled. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo used Instagram to refer to Banyana Banya as "Imbokodo" in a video he posted. Mhlongo stated that the country has been through a lot, but the soccer team's victory has brought joy and light to many in Mzansi.

Mhlongo also addressed the pay Banyana Banyana was promised if they won. According to an article published by the South African Football Association (SAFA) in late June, the team will receive a R10 million bonus. Somizi said the following:

“Let it not be like the case of Portia Modise — even the one with Portia, we have to deal with it. When she won the sports personality of the year at the sports awards, she never received her million rand that was promised to her as a prize."

Somizi shared the following video on Instagram:

Shauwn "Mamkhize" Mkhize also took to Instagram to express her admiration for the team. MaMkhize praised the women's performance despite their limited resources. MaMkhize shared the following on Instagram:

