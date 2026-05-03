Letoya Makhene's new partner and baby daddy made it clear that he wants to marry the reality TV personality

Following the birth of their child, the gentleman emphasised his intentions; however, this left Letoya questioning the future of their relationship

For fans, many shared their thoughts and concerns about the star's troubled love life following her high-profile divorce

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Letoya Makhene's new partner and baby daddy revealed that he wants to marry her. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

It appears that Letoya Makhene's new relationship may end in "I do's" after the star's new partner revealed that he intends to marry her.

During the latest episode of The Makhenes, which aired on 26 April 2026, viewers were offered a sneak peek into the upcoming episode, where fans will officially be introduced to Letoya's new partner, jokingly known to fans as Shaka Zulu, for his resemblance to Henry Cele.

The pair were filmed having a meal together at a dinner table, where the gentleman highlighted his desire to do things the right way following the recent birth of their child.

"I'm the type of person who does things the right way. How could I possibly not want to marry you? I will marry whoever bears my children."

He emphasised that "it's time," highlighting the urgency of solidifying their union, yet his traditional stance seemed to clash with Letoya’s cautious heart.

Letoya Makhene's new man emphasised his desire to marry her following the birth of their child. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

While his declaration of commitment was meant to be a gesture of honour, it immediately shifted the focus to Letoya's internal conflict. Still healing from a high-profile and tumultuous divorce, the star appeared visibly overwhelmed by the pressure to walk down the aisle once again.

"What's going to happen if I agree and say 'I do?' It is just going to damage the whole relationship?"

The singer was previously married to Lebo Keswa, a relationship that ended in a highly publicised and bitter divorce that continues to dominate the headlines and appears to cast a shadow over her heart.

With the next episode of The Makhenes expected to arrive on 3 May at 19:00 on Mzansi Magic, channel 161, fans are glued to their screens to see how Letoya will navigate the escalating pressures of her love life.

Watch the episode teaser below.

Fans weigh in on Letoya Makhene's new relationship

Viewers shared their thoughts on the singer's latest romance and string of failed relationships. Read some of their comments below.

melbo_ms pleaded:

"Letoya, please take a break from marriage for a bit."

djchina_housemusic asked:

"Is that Latoya's baby daddy?"

moratoarjoale was curious:

"Can someone explain to me why a lot of South African men want a baby before they marry the woman? I’m Sotho and spent some time out of the country during my earlier years, and I don’t remember this practice being cultural. Am I missing something?"

mandell4000 asked:

"Why is Latoya always in toxic relationships? She needs to know that there is nothing wrong with being single and taking care of yourself and your children. It's so peaceful."

mrsnatural_ntha revisited the claims that Letoya was allegedly withholding her baby daddy's access to seeing their child:

"So this guy is the same one crashing out on social media, wanting his baby?"

Fans discussed Letoya Makhene's love life. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Gontse Makhene makes first appearance on The Makhenes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's younger sister, Gontse's first appearance on their family reality show, The Makhenes.

Fans watched in shock, commenting on how much Gontse had changed over the years as they lamented her personal struggles.

Source: Briefly News