A crocodile suspected of attacking a missing 59-year-old Gauteng businessman was euthanised and dramatically airlifted from the Komati River in Komatipoort

Captain Johan "Pottie" Potgieter was hoisted from a SANParks helicopter into the crocodile-infested river to secure the animal with a rope

South Africans were deeply unsettled by the footage and the details of the recovery

A crocodile is being airlifted out of a river in Mpumalanga. Images: @suburbancontrolcentre/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A dramatic operation along the Komati River in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, ended a week-long search that had gripped South Africa. Suburban Control Centre shared footage and updates on their Facebook page on 3 May 2026 with the message:

"SAPS commends brave officer — Komati River operation."

As previously reported by Briefly News, a 59-year-old Gauteng businessman went missing after his Ford Ranger was found trapped on a low-lying bridge in the Komati River. After a week of searching complicated by crocodile and hippo activity, a joint team identified a crocodile suspected of attacking the missing man.

Crocodile dramatically airlifted from Komati River

The footage captured the full operation. Captain Potgieter was lowered from a SANParks helicopter into the crocodile-infested water, where he secured a rope around the crocodile just below its head. Once fastened, the helicopter began lifting both the captain and the euthanised crocodile out of the river.

As they rose above the water, the crocodile began spinning and twisting on the rope, turning slowly in the air as the helicopter climbed higher above the trees. Captain Potgieter held steady throughout, gripping the rope as they were lifted well above the treetops before being moved to a different clearing where the crocodile was carefully lowered to the ground for investigation.

Once on the ground, a multi-agency team including SAPS Search and Rescue, NatJoint, SANParks, EMS, Securecon and the Port Management Committee began their examination. Human remains were found inside the crocodile's intestines. DNA testing has been ordered to confirm whether the remains belong to the missing businessman. An inquest docket has been opened, and authorities have reiterated warnings against crossing low-water bridges during heavy rainfall.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised Captain Potgieter's bravery, saying his actions reflect the highest standards of service and dedication. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi added:

"I know it was not easy, but they did not give up, even when they were faced with dangerous situations."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA debates the Komati River crocodile operation

South Africans were deeply moved and divided by the details that the Facebook page @suburbancontrolcentre shared:

@SundeshSingh said:

"It's sad, but at least it brings closure — no divers would have gone in knowing the danger. The other parts could have been eaten by other crocs."

@ReaganHalford wrote:

"This story is very fishy. I understand the crocodile ate him, but I feel like this is just a cover-up for murder. He's a businessman, obviously."

@WaldoPatrickTshimanga questioned:

"How did you come up with the intel on which croc had the victim? Did the croc get sick after eating?"

@AnnelizeSteyn explained:

"A croc, same as a snake — you can see if they recently ate. They're fat, and their behaviour after eating is to lie still. That led them to think it was that one. They study the animals."

@MmbadiLawrenceMawayawayaTingle said:

"But that's unfair. So now the crocodile should choose which food to eat?"

A crocodile in a river. Images: Ayzenstayn/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on SA's animals in the news

Briefly News recently reported on a playful dog that invaded a school rugby match and outran every player on the field.

recently reported on a playful dog that invaded a school rugby match and outran every player on the field. A Cape Town teacher faces up to a year behind bars after the SPCA seized 16 animals from her property.

A Warmbad woman caught a nearly 5-metre African Lazysnake and released it safely onto a farm.

Source: Briefly News