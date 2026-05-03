The South African Police Service arrested more than 15,000 suspects in a single week during nationwide operations

Two drug traffickers were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the long weekend, including a Brazilian national caught with cocaine

Operations also led to the arrest of 110 murder suspects, 136 rape suspects and 876 people for driving under the influence

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Police are doing patrols and checking suspicious vehicles. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African Police Service made 15,367 arrests in a single week as part of intensified nationwide operations between 20 and 26 April 2026. The operation covered everything from drug trafficking and violent crime to gender-based violence and road safety. It took place throughout all provinces and produced results across multiple crime categories. The Western Cape recorded the highest number of drug-related arrests at 1,063.

Drug trafficking crackdown at OR Tambo

Two arrests were made at OR Tambo International Airport over the long weekend. On 26 April 2026, a 26-year-old Brazilian national was stopped by police and found to be carrying cocaine with an estimated street value of R8.7 million. In a separate incident, a Netherlands national was caught trying to board a flight to London with 60 kilograms of khat hidden in his luggage.

SAPS noted on their media press release that more than 27 alleged drug traffickers from Brazil alone have been arrested at OR Tambo between 2025 and 2026. This pointed to a growing trend of transnational trafficking through the airport.

Violent crime and GBV arrests

The week-long operations also produced high results in the fight against violent crime and GBV. A total of 110 suspects were arrested for murder, with Gauteng accounting for 31 of those arrests and the Eastern Cape following with 21. Another 110 people were arrested for attempted murder across the country. On the GBV front, 136 rape suspects were arrested, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng recording the highest numbers at 34 and 33, respectively. A further 43 arrests were made for attempted rape.

Road safety and liquor enforcement

Multi-disciplinary operations targeting drunk driving and unlicensed liquor outlets also kept police busy during the period. 876 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Police seized more than 31,000 litres of alcohol and shut down 425 unlicensed liquor outlets.

Firearms, illicit goods and notable arrests

Police seized 145 illegal firearms, 1,584 rounds of ammunition, and more than 2,000 dangerous weapons, including knives, during the week. Officers also intercepted a truck on the R573 carrying illicit tobacco products on 21 April 2026, arresting two Zimbabwean nationals and seizing goods worth approximately R6 million. A joint operation in the Bloemfontein CBD resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods valued at more than R5 million.

Also, two suspects linked to a R1.2 million fraudulent meat order scam at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal on 23 April 2026 were arrested. Another two were arrested after an illegal gold processing laboratory was discovered in Barberton, Mpumalanga. Three suspects were also arrested for kidnapping and murder in Newark, KZN.

Police are doing checks on motorists. Images: @SAPoliceService

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More on crime in SA

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Source: Briefly News