PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has promised that the task team established to investigate crimes emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will make more arrests as it continues to investigate those implicated in corruption at the Commission of Inquiry. NPA head Andy Mothibi said the task team is working hard to bring alleged corrupt officials and officers to justice.

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The NPA said that the cops will soon swoop in on those implicated at the Madlanga Commission. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Twitter

Mothibi spoke to eNCA and said that there are imminent arrests that will be happening in a week or two in relation to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said the suspects will appear in various courts after they were arrested. He added that some of the suspects who will be arrested have appeared before the Commission of Inquiry.

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens were excited that arrests would be made and some joked about those who could be apprehended.

Inkosi U’Ngqeleni joked:

“Rumour has it that Sibiya pee’d his pants hearing this.”

Solly Phare asked:

“Where is the nephew of Ramaphosa?”

Norman said:

“The sooner they make the arrests, the better it will be for the safety of some of the witnesses.”

Sau Production observed:

“They usually arrest them on Friday so they can spend the weekend inside.”

Patrick Williams said:

“He should’ve said selected arrests. Why no Lamborghini and Porsche people?”

Thandazi Doc Johnson said:

“He must tell us when Sibiya, Mchunu, Cele and all those guys referred to as the Big five being arrested?”

Repuh made a recommendation.

“They must follow up their cases and see to those who release dangerous people with bail whilst there are more investigations against them.”

Source: Briefly News